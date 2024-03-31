Kenya Ranked World’s Best Destination for Wildlife Photography
Kenya is the best destination for wildlife spotting and photography globally, according to a new ranking released by Cape Town-based travel portal Go2Africa. Canada came in second, with Singapore, Australia, and Botswana securing the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions respectively. In Africa, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa also made it to the top ten list.
The study, which analysed almost 70 million photos uploaded by travellers on Flickr, showed that half of the images originated from African countries, with Kenya taking the lead. At least 20.69% of the analysed and tagged images labelled “wildlife” originated from Nairobi, the study said.
The study further found that Kenya’s wildlife scene was a cut above the rest, boasting over 25,000 animal species, 7,000 plant species, and 2,000 species of fungi and bacteria.
The results come as no surprise to seasoned photographers and wildlife enthusiasts who have long recognised Kenya as a wildlife haven. Home to some of the most expansive parks and landscapes in the world, Kenya boasts a rich, diversified collection of wildlife that safari tours from across the globe travel to view during a Kenyan safari.
The Masai Mara is the country’s most popular national park. Over 90 species of mammals and many more bird species call Masai Mara and the adjacent Great Mara ecosystem their home. Even the iconic “Big Five”- lion, elephant, buffalo, leopard, and rhinoceros–have made Masai Mara their permanent residence.
The annual Great Migration in Masai Mara is the icing on the cake. Each year, millions of wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles criss-cross the Mara plains in search of greener pastures. This awe-inspiring phenomenon attracts photographers worldwide and provides them with excellent chances of capturing breathtaking images.
At the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, lies the Amboseli National Park. Amboseli hosts large herds of free-ranging elephants against the spectacular backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro, making photography in the region especially breathtaking. Augmenting the large concentration of elephants is an estimated 80 different species of African animals. Among them are lions, leopards, buffaloes, hippos, zebras, just to name a few.
In the Northern part of Kenya, Samburu National Reserve offers an abundance of unique species such as the Samburu special five–Grevy’s zebra, Beisa Oryx, Somali ostrich, gerenuk, and reticulated giraffe. Spotting the special five as they roam freely in the grasslands of the Samburu reserve is an experience like no other. It’s even better if you can catch the magnificent moments on camera.
Still, Kenya’s picturesque landscapes further solidify its position as the world’s best destination for wildlife photographers. From the snow-capped peaks of Mount Kenya to the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean coastline, the country offers a stunning backdrop for wildlife photography, adding variety and depth to any photographer's portfolio.
Overall, it’s not by chance that Kenya takes the lead as the world’s best destination for wildlife viewing and photography. It deserves every bit of it, thanks to its rich biodiversity, diverse ecosystems, and warm, friendly locals to boot. Suffice it to say photographers seeking to embark on a memorable African safari will be hard-pressed to find a better place to visit than Kenya.
