BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY COMMISSIONS A LIFE SIZE MONUMENT "KING - HAHN STATUE OF UNITY" IN THE CITY OF COMPTON, CALIFORNIA

King Hahn Statue of Unity was created from this picture to symbolize what came out of a handshake of two great public servants.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General celebrate the dedication of the King Hahn Statue of Unity.

Supervisor Janice Hahn tells a story of when her father Supervisor Kenneth Hahn met with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General who commissioned the making of the 'King Hahn Statue of Unity,' expressed the importance of bipartisan and multicultural involvement in every aspect of life including government.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, the only elected official willing to meet Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his 1961 visit to Los Angeles.

That Meeting at the Airport with my Dad and Dr. King shaped my life, more so than any political lesson my father taught me. Dr. King changed the course of history - ”
— Supervisor Janice Hahn, Chair of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors
COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles County Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, the only elected official willing to meet Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his 1961 visit to Los Angeles. The two shook hands in what has become a famous photograph, now memorialized in bronze thanks to the work of Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General to National Ombudsman / Ombudsman International. Los Angeles Supervisor Hahn toured Rev. King through Compton/Watts and eventually bringing them both to the Compton Airport located at 901 West Alondra across the street from the home of the Statue.

With recent exposés of racism within governments, have awakened to the fact that civil and human rights are still vital issues Worldwide.

Accordingly, “When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Los Angeles my dad Kenny Hahn was the only elected official who would agree to meet him at the airport, that story has shaped my life to this day, more so than any political lesson my father taught me. Dr. King changed the course of history - I am proud to join Bishop L. J. Guillory on March 27, 2024 to celebrate these two great men!” Supervisor Janice Hahn, Chair of the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors “This day is about coming together to overcome bigotry and hate. It is about celebrating anti-racism. It is about doing what is right—whether popular or not,” said Bishop L. J. Guillory. “Both Dr. King and Hon. Hahn set an example that we all should follow every day of our lives. Both were Honorable Public Servants who selflessly served mankind, that service went across race, color, sex, and religious barriers. All of Mankind can Join Us Today from all demographics, as we Celebrate Two of Our Greatest American Leaders. And that’s why we have the statue today.”

Dr. King’s 1961 visit to Los Angeles came at a critical moment for the civil rights movement. Two years earlier, in the summer of 1960, Dr. King was among the civil rights leaders who organized an NAACP rally at the Shrine Auditorium and led 6,000 protesters on a march to demand the Democratic Party endorse a civil rights platform. That same year, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, escorted by federal marshals, became the first student to integrate William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Dr. King’s visit was also within months of racial violence that shocked America during the Freedom Rides of the summer of 1961—with Black and white activists protesting segregation and facing the consequences.

But despite the growing momentum of the civil rights movement, which reverberated throughout the world, only one local official in Los Angeles had the courage to take a public stand in support of Dr. King.

That bravery has now been captured in bronze, forevermore.

Ombudsman International www.OmbudsmanInternational.ORG and other organizational support World Peace!

BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY
Archdiocese of North America - Unitarian Universalist Church
+1 310-728-7000
King Hahn Statue of Unity unveiling and dedication.

