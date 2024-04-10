BISHOP L. J. GUILLORY COMMISSIONS A LIFE SIZE MONUMENT "KING - HAHN STATUE OF UNITY" IN THE CITY OF COMPTON, CALIFORNIA

King Hahn Statue of Unity was created from this picture to symbolize what came out of a handshake of two great public servants.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General celebrate the dedication of the King Hahn Statue of Unity.

Supervisor Janice Hahn tells a story of when her father Supervisor Kenneth Hahn met with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.