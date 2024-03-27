St. Louis Rapper BTH Blaze Teams Up with DJ CEO and Snoop Dogg for New Single "Cali Treez"
This stoner anthem pays homage to California's rich cannabis culture and is set to captivate audiences worldwide.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's Get It Productions proudly announces the release of "Cali Treez," the blazing new single from Midwest rapper BTH Blaze in collaboration with hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg. Presented by DJ CEO, this stoner anthem pays homage to California's rich cannabis culture and is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
BTH Blaze, hailing from the heart of the Midwest; St. Louis, brings his signature style and lyrical prowess to "Cali Treez," showcasing his unique perspective and dynamic flow. Known for his authentic storytelling and infectious energy and hypnotic hooks, BTH Blaze effortlessly blends Midwest grit with West Coast vibes in this highly anticipated collaboration.
Teaming up with none other than the iconic Snoop Dogg, BTH Blaze takes listeners on a sonic journey through the sunny streets of California, celebrating the laid-back lifestyle and embracing the euphoria of cannabis culture. With Snoop Dogg's smooth delivery and unparalleled charisma, "Cali Treez" proves to be one of those tracks to listened to over and over again.
Look for "Cali Treez" on all major streaming platforms, offering fans everywhere the chance to vibe to the infectious beats with the catchy hooks. From the streets of St. Louis to the beaches of California, this track embodies the universal appeal of hip-hop culture.
This collaboration marks the first single from the upcoming album, "The Doggilation EP," a joint project between DJ CEO and Snoop Dogg. With BTH Blaze adding his unique flavor to the mix, the album is poised to make waves in the industry and solidify Let's Get It Productions as a driving force in modern hip-hop.
With its infectious beats, hypnotic hooks, and undeniable charisma, "Cali Treez" is set to become the smoker anthem of the year, uniting fans from all walks of life in a celebration of music, culture, and good vibes. Don't miss out on this epic collaboration from BTH Blaze, Snoop Dogg, and DJ CEO
About BTH Blaze:
BTH Blaze is a rising star in the hip-hop scene, known for his breakout single Hit My Cell Back featuring Rick Ross and known for his dynamic flow, authentic storytelling, and infectious energy. Hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, BTH Blaze has captivated audiences with his unique versatility in styles and sometimes even genres. With his latest single, "Cali Treez," BTH Blaze continues to push boundaries and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
About Snoop Dogg:
Snoop Dogg needs no introduction - as a pioneer of West Coast hip-hop and a global icon, he has redefined the genre and inspired countless artists worldwide. With a career spanning decades, Snoop Dogg continues to innovate and collaborate with emerging talent, cementing his status as a legend in the game.
About DJ CEO:
DJ CEO is the mastermind behind Let's Get It Productions, a visionary label dedicated to pushing the boundaries of hip-hop and showcasing top-tier talent. With a keen eye for talent and a passion for innovation, DJ CEO continues to elevate the genre and leave an indelible mark on the music industry.
Let's Get It Productions - Where Music Meets Excellence
Bryan Thompson
Fyrebox MGMT
bryan@fyreboxmgmt.co.site