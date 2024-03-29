E2 Visa to Green Card

Are you an E2 visa holder looking to obtain a green card? The EB1c visa may be the perfect path for you.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB1c path to a green card from the E2 visa by Global Immigration Partners

EB1c Path to a Green Card Opens Doors for E2 Visa Holders

For and investors seeking permanent residency in the United States, the EB1c path now offers a streamlined route to a green card for E2 visa holders.

The EB1c immigrant visa category is designed for multinational executives and managers, providing a direct path to lawful permanent residence, also known as a green card.

Eligible E2 visa holders can now leverage their managerial or executive roles within their companies to qualify for the EB1c immigrant visa. This opens doors for entrepreneurs and investors to obtain permanent residency status without the need for a labor certification or a lengthy wait period associated with other employment-based green card categories.

The EB1c category requires applicants to demonstrate their eligibility as multinational executives or managers. This includes providing evidence of their executive or managerial role within the qualifying organization, such as overseeing the organization's operations, directing the work of other employees, and having the authority to make strategic decisions.

It is essential to consult with a reputable Immigration law firm with a 100% Track record such as

Global Immigration Partners PLLC https://globalimmigration.com/

EB1c Requirements

To qualify for the EB1c visa, the following requirements need to be met:

Applicant must have been employed by a foreign company for at least one year in the past three years.

Applicant must be coming to the U.S. to work for a U.S. company that is a subsidiary, affiliate, or parent company of the foreign company you were employed by.

Applicant must be coming to the U.S. in a managerial or executive role.

The U.S. company must have been in operation for at least one year.

The U.S. company must have a qualifying relationship with the foreign company.

Qualifying Relationship

The U.S. company must have a qualifying relationship with the foreign company in order for the Applicant to be eligible for the EB1c visa. This relationship can be one of the following:

Parent company: The U.S. company must own at least 50% of the foreign company.

Subsidiary company: The foreign company must own at least 50% of the U.S. company.

Affiliate company: Both the U.S. and foreign companies must be owned by a third company, with each company owning at least 50% of the third company.

"By recognizing the contributions of E2 visa holders as key personnel within their companies, the EB1c pathway removes barriers to permanent residency and encourages continued investment and entrepreneurship in the United States," added Global Immigration Partners PLLC.

The streamlined process offered by the EB1c category is expected to attract high-caliber talent and encourage foreign entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses in the United States. This, in turn, will fuel innovation, job creation, and economic growth across various industries, further solidifying the country's position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Investors and entrepreneurs play a vital role in driving economic prosperity and job creation," said a spokesperson for Global Immigration Partners. "The EB1c pathway offers a clear and efficient route to permanent residency, providing stability and security for individuals who have invested their talents and resources in the United States."

The policy change reflects the Biden administration's commitment to modernizing the U.S. immigration system and supporting immigrant entrepreneurs and investors. By recognizing the contributions of foreign talent and facilitating their integration into the U.S. workforce, the administration aims to enhance America's competitiveness in the global economy while upholding its tradition as a nation of immigrants.

For eligible E2 visa holders seeking to secure their future in the United States, the EB1c pathway represents a promising opportunity to obtain permanent residency and achieve their long-term goals. With its streamlined process and emphasis on managerial and executive roles, the EB1c category provides a clear path to stability, prosperity, and continued success in the United States.

For more information on the EB1c pathway and other immigration options, please visit https://globalimmigration.com

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a leading immigration Law Firm dedicated to promoting fair and just immigration policies that support economic growth, innovation, and diversity in the United States.

Why Not get in contact for a free consultation https://globalimmigration.com/