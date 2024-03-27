NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eLogs Plus Introduces Enhanced Fleet Management Solution
Our mission at eLogs Plus is to revolutionize fleet management, and this enhancement underscores our dedication to that cause,”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eLogs Plus, the pioneer in providing innovative electronic logging solutions, proudly announces the latest advancement in its fleet management technology. With a commitment to empowering fleet managers and owners with comprehensive tools, eLogs Plus unveils the integration of its ETA Track Plus mobile app and eLogs Plus Hours of Service (HOS) driver log mobile app.
— Randy Safford, Director of Sales at NLMJ Technologies LLC
The completion of this migration marks a significant milestone for the company, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to fleet managers and owners. Through the consolidated platform, users gain immediate access to vital driver information, including real-time driving status, current drive time, shift time, and cycle time—all accessible from the palm of their hand.
With the seamless integration of the eLogs Plus mobile apps, they are empowering fleet managers and owners with a comprehensive solution that enhances operational visibility and efficiency.
The updated platform builds upon eLogs Plus's existing robust features, including vehicle location GPS tracking, speed monitoring, engine temperature monitoring, check engine light and codes diagnostics, vehicle battery voltage monitoring, fuel level tracking, miles driven analysis, and live dashboard camera video streaming. This comprehensive suite of functionalities provides unparalleled insights into fleet operations, ensuring optimal performance and compliance.
At eLogs Plus, they understand the evolving needs of the fleet telematics industry, and eLogs Plus latest revision exemplifies their commitment to innovation, adds Safford. With pricing starting at just $19.99 per month with NO HARDWARE COST, eLogs Plus and ETA Track Plus emerge as leaders in the fleet management landscape, delivering unmatched value and functionality.
In addition to offering advanced features, eLogs Plus distinguishes itself with its no-cost ELD, absence of contracts, and lifetime warranty, providing customers with peace of mind and cost-effective solutions.
About NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eLogs Plus:
NLMJ Technologies LLC dba eLogs Plus is a leading provider of electronic logging solutions and fleet management technology. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, eLogs Plus offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and improve efficiency for fleet managers and owners.
