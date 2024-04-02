Submit Release
McCormick Paints | Benjamin Moore Pikesville Grand Opening

The Pikesville McCormick Paints Staff

Two Trusted Brands, 3 Convenient Baltimore Locations

We're thrilled to partner with Benjamin Moore and provide the Pikesville community with a unique paint experience”
— Matt McCormick, Senior VP of Sales & Operations
PIKESVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCormick Paints, a Maryland-based leading manufacturer of high-quality paint products, proudly announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Benjamin Moore. This exciting collaboration aims to grow the Baltimore market by opening a new location in Pikesville, MD. By bringing together two iconic brands, we offer customers in Pikesville and surrounding markets an unparalleled experience that sets a new standard in the paint industry. The Grand Opening Event on April 11th looks to commemorate this momentous expansion.

The brand-new McCormick Paints and Benjamin Moore location in Pikesville will serve as a hub for professional painters, specifiers, and homeowners seeking top-quality paint products, expert advice, color consultations, and innovative solutions for their painting projects. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible service and advice, ensuring that they get the results they desire.

"We're thrilled to partner with Benjamin Moore and provide the Pikesville community with a unique paint experience," said Matt McCormick, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. “By combining our expertise, product offerings, and dedication to customer service, we are confident that we will exceed our customers' expectations and provide them with a one-stop destination for all their painting needs."

With the addition of Pikesville, customers now have access to three convenient Baltimore locations to access the combination of McCormick and Benjamin Moore Paints - Federal Hill, Timonium, and Pikesville. Customers can also take advantage of McCormick’s innovative free, same-day delivery service - Paint Dash.

As a local, family-owned business, McCormick Paints takes pride in engaging and supporting the local community. We look forward to providing our customers with the best possible paint products and services for years to come.

Dominic Peregoy
McCormick Paints
+1 301-230-3470
email us here
You just read:

