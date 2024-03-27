Glow Sauna Studios Ignites Wellness in Las Vegas with another Multi-Unit Franchise Territory Sale
Glow Sauna Studios created a compelling path for motivated individuals to be their own boss with an affordable entry point to capitalize on surging demand.
Offering an entry point of roughly half the competition, with equivalent (or better) revenues presents a compelling opportunity for those wanting to capitalize on surging demand for wellness services.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow Sauna Studios, a powerhouse in the wellness industry, is excited to announce the successful sale of a multi-unit franchise territory in the exploding Infrared Sauna and Red Light Therapy services market. This expansion is a testament to Glow’s commitment to redefining the health and wellness landscape.
— Josh Terzo
The infrared sauna market is experiencing unprecedented growth as health-conscious individuals seek holistic approaches to well-being. Glow Sauna Studios stands at the forefront of this revolution, offering a unique and transformative Infrared Sauna and Red Light Therapy experiences that have captured the attention of consumers nationwide.
Glow Sauna Studios is extremely excited to be partnering with Robin and Kendall Maglinti. The Maglinti's moved to the Las Vegas area in 2021 after growing up in Hawaii and years of discussion on how to take their futures to the next level.
“As the pandemic slowed, perspective settled in and we decided to move from Kauai, HI to Las Vegas, NV. We wanted to provide our son who was diagnosed with autism the specialized resources and support he needed. In doing so we also ensured our daughter had any opportunity she desired,” Mrs. Maglinti said.
“Kendall and I have never been strangers to ambition, setting and meeting our goals, and constantly looking for our next success story. We bring out the best in one another, it’s been that way for 16 years and counting,” said Mrs. Maglinti.
“Ambition is the path to success, persistence is the vehicle you arrive in,” she continued, quoting the famous author, Bill Bradley.
The Maglinti’s have already secured a site for their first location and are slated to open in early Q3. The addition of this territory is a decisive step in Glow Sauna Studios’ strategic expansion plan.
We are thrilled to partner with Maglinti’s to bring Infrared Sauna & Red Light Therapy services to the greater Las Vegas area to address the increased demand for wellness solutions, said Josh Terzo. “We are not just awarding franchises,” he continued, “we are creating a network of empowered entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role bringing the health benefits of our services to communities across the nation.”
Glow continues to gain steam in the industry with its simplistic approach to operations. "Offering an entry point of roughly half the competition, with equivalent (or better) revenues presents a compelling opportunity for those wanting to capitalize on the surging demand for wellness services."
Glow Sauna Studios provides franchisees with a proven business model, agile operations, opportunities for scalable success, and a comprehensive support system. For more information on this exciting franchise opportunity submit a franchise inquiry or visit Glow's website.
Josh Terzo
Glow Sauna Studios
franchise@glowsaunastudios.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram