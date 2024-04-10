Flottweg Showcases Protein Processing Technology at FPP Chicago

Flottweg’s flexible solutions for plant protein extraction can be adapted to your individual processes and products.

Flottweg solutions supply the so-called wet fractionation, the very heart of protein production from starch plants.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global demand for high-quality plant-based protein for food production has risen sharply in recent years. Experts forecast that the trend will be long-term, continuing over the coming years and decades. Typical protein sources from starch crops include pea, broad bean, mung bean, chickpea and lentil.

Sophisticated technology allows the individual components of the starch plants—protein, fibers and starch--to be separated from each other and marketed separately.

Flottweg will demonstrate its expertise in protein production The Future of Protein Production Conference in Booth #12 at McCormick Place in Chicago April 24-25, 2024.

Extraction, the first step, is a multi-stage process in which the protein is extracted from starch plants such as lentil, bean or pea flour. In the next step, coagulation, the protein is precipitated from the solution and separated. Depending on requirements, the precipitated protein content can be increased with additional washing steps.

This makes possible the production of protein concentrates or even high-purity protein isolates, such as pea protein isolates. The resulting protein exhibits maximum nativity and excellent functionality and can then be directly fed into the spray drying process. To achieve an optimal protein yield, it is also possible to recover additional non-functional protein by means of thermal precipitation.

The multi-stage extraction process and the high separation performance of the Flottweg decanter centrifuges allow a high protein content with excellent functionality to be achieved. Highly functional proteins are important so many diverse end products can be produced from plant protein. With Flottweg decanter centrifuges and Sedicanter®, a pea protein isolate with a purity of more than 85 percent is possible. At the same time, a protein yield of over 75 percent can be achieved.

