RGF® Environmental Group Introduces Lucidium® Fusion Air Treatment System Proven to Reduce MS-2 Bacteriophage by 99.9%

RGF® Lucidium® Fusion Ceiling Mounted Continuous UV-C Air Treatment System Proven to Reduce MS-2 Bacteriophage by 99.9% in Independent Testing
Our rigorous research, development, and testing of the Lucidium® Fusion is another example of RGF’s commitment to providing the world with the cleanest, safest air.”PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and manufacturing, introduces the Lucidium® Fusion, best-in-class continuous UV-C air treatment systems for indoor environments. Lucidium® Fusion is designed for all environments including schools, hospitals, rehabilitation/recovery centers, assisted living facilities, conference rooms, common areas, business centers, airports, commercial spaces, offices, and more.
With over 39 years of UV research and development, this innovative product combines unique proprietary components to deliver the most effective fan powered, single-pass, high-flow, pathogen reduction air purifier on the market. Lucidium® Fusion safely and quietly delivers the highest UV dose of any ceiling-mounted unit. Third-party tested by CSA (Canadian Standards Association) Group in their Toronto Facility, Lucidium® Fusion has been proven to reduce MS-2 Bacteriophage, a surrogate for SARS-CoV-2, by 99.9%, producing 200 cubic feet per minute of disinfected air at less than 20 decibels. Efficacy testing was performed pursuant to the new ASHRAE 241 Standard.
“Lucidium® Fusion is a valuable solution to improve Indoor Air Quality and is exceptional for noise sensitive environments, protecting occupants against exposure to airborne pathogens” said Larry Fletcher, Technical Director, “Our rigorous research, development, and testing of the Lucidium® Fusion is another example of RGF’s commitment to providing the world with the cleanest, safest air.”
Lucidium® Fusion is manufactured at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility. For more information on the Lucidium® Fusion, visit https://rgf.com/products/air/lucidium-fusion/.
DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.
For more information about testing on the Lucidium® Fusion, or to inquire about becoming a manufacturer’s sales rep, please contact Larry Fletcher at lfletcher@rgf.com.
RGF® Environmental is committed to the principle that “Clean Air is Life”. For more than 39 years, we have manufactured safe and effective IAQ devices that reduce the risks of airborne microbial contaminants, including SARS-CoV-2. We will continue our efforts to develop innovative IAQ devices and conduct scientific research with leading government, private and academic laboratories to provide documentation on the safety and efficacy of our products.
About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.
RGF® manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 39+ year history of providing effective solutions that improve air, water, and food quality without the use of chemicals. RGF® is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF® Headquarters span 10 acres, with 220,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF® continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market.
