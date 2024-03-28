UTS debuts in New York City this August with Nick Kyrgios, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Gaël Monfils and Alex de Minaur
UTS Tour expands with new NYC event at Forest Hills Stadium on August 22-23, 2024. UTS created by Serena Williams’ legendary coach Patrick Mouratoglou
We created UTS Tour to bring next level of entertainment to fans. The heart behind UTS is to bring fast-paced entertainment & excitement and start a renovation of tennis as an entertainment platform.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UTS (Ultimate Tennis Showdown), a new thrilling and innovative tennis tour with a disruptive set of rules, is making its debut in New York City on August 22 - August 23, 2024 at the legendary Forest Hills Stadium, the site of the US Open Tennis Championships for 60 years.
— Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams' legendary coach and UTS Founder
Created by Patrick Mouratoglou, the legendary coach of Serena Williams, the concept of UTS revolves around the question “If tennis were created in the 21st century, what would it look like?” and is aimed at Gen Z and attracting new fans to the sport of tennis. UTS boasts a thrillingly innovative format and a disruptive set of rules designed to create short, action-packed matches, played in a noisy, fun atmosphere.
“We created the UTS Tour to bring another level of entertainment to tennis fans and attract a new generation of fans. Tennis has been my world for more than two decades and I want to see the sport prosper for decades to come. The heart behind UTS is to bring fast-paced entertainment, filled with excitement and emotion, and start a renovation of tennis as an entertainment platform, in addition to the traditional sport,” said UTS Founder Patrick Mouratoglou.
The two-day event in New York will feature such tennis superstars as Nick Kyrgios (AUS), Andrey Rublev (RUS), Gael Monfils (FRA), Alex de Minaur (AUS), and Casper Ruud (NOR), competing for a total prize-money of $1 million USD.
New York will be the second time the UTS Tour has headed to the US, following a brilliant weekend in Los Angeles in July 2023. Additional UTS Tour events have taken place in Oslo, Norway (February 2024) and London, UK (December 2023).
• While away from the game for the last few months, Nick “King” Kyrgios will make his UTS debut in New York.
• Andrey "Rublo" Rublev - the champion of the first UTS event of the year in Oslo, will also compete in New York and has already booked his place at the end-of-year UTS Grand Final (6-8 December).
• Alex "The Demon" de Minaur - the Australian was runner-up in Oslo, is second in the UTS race rankings and is closing in on qualifying for the season-ending showdown, and will seek to seal it in New York.
• Other UTS stars scheduled to appear include former World No.2 Casper "The Ice Man" Ruud and legendary French showman Gael "La Monf" Monfils.
Other major players are due to join the field in the next few weeks.
A field of eight players will compete in a single elimination bracket through quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. If a player is knocked out in the quarterfinal, he'll still get to play a second match - a classification match to give him the chance to gain more UTS points to boost his ranking. There's more than just points on the line at Forest Hills, with total prize money of $1 million.
UTS FORMAT
> 4 quarters of 8 minutes each
> Less time (15 seconds) between points
> No second serve
> Unlimited coaching from the sidelines
> Player interviews between the quarters
> Strategic use of bonus cards by players
Tickets for UTS New York are on sale and can be purchased directly from WWW.UTS.LIVE
