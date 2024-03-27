Introducing Connect to Morris 2.0: An Enhanced Employment Platform
Revitalized Online Job Portal Aims to Bridge Talent Gap in Morris County
This platform is more than just a job board: it’s a catalyst for meaningful connections between local businesses, nonprofits, education, and the talent within our county.”MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris County proudly unveils "Connect to Morris 2.0" (ConnecttoMorris.org), an upgraded online job platform designed to foster connections between local employers and talent. With a focus on simplicity and resourcefulness, the platform aims to streamline the hiring process while offering comprehensive support to employers, jobseekers, students, educational institutions, and nonprofits.
Addressing Workforce Challenges Through Innovation:
Despite Morris County's impressive unemployment rate of 4.2 percent, challenges persist for local businesses in attracting and retaining talent, particularly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Recognizing this, Connect to Morris was developed as a strategic response to these challenges, aiming to bridge the gap between employers and jobseekers. “Our businesses face an ongoing challenge to attract and retain talent, despite Morris County’s competitive location to build and expand operations. Morris consistently ranks as one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. We have excellent schools, including one of the top-rated community colleges in the country. Our businesses are the backbone of our economy, so it’s essential they have the tools like Connect to Morris to recruit top talent not just within our county borders, but outside as well. I was impressed by the platform’s capabilities in a demo provided to the Commissioners by the team behind the launch,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers.
Unified Efforts for Community and Economic Development:
Connect to Morris operates in conjunction with Morris@Work, an employer-specific program launched under a partnership between Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (Alliance). This collaboration aims to serve a broader community by leveraging the resources and connections of both organizations.
“Thanks to the leadership and support from our county commissioners and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, we were able to relaunch our Morris@Work initiative to shed light on the nuanced challenges within our labor market. The feedback from these roundtables has been instrumental in shaping solutions that allow us to compete in the marketplace more effectively so we can develop innovative programs that drive business attraction, expansion and retention,” said Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO of the MCCC and the MCEDC.
A Unified Approach to Workforce Development: The Partnership Between the MCEDC & the Alliance:
Connect to Morris offers a range of applications tailored to address talent gaps identified through the Morris@Work initiative. “Connect to Morris represents our commitment to leveraging technology for community growth. This platform is more than just a job board: it’s a catalyst for meaningful connections between local businesses, nonprofits, education, and the talent within our county.” said Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Alliance and Tourism Bureau
Connect to Morris offers a variety of applications, including:
• Job searches by title or location, with integration from the National Labor Exchange (NLx).
• Access to local resources, such as featured employers, employer best practices, industry trends, training programs, career outlooks and assessment tools.
• The ability for employers to post job opportunities and internships.
• Nonprofit organizations can post volunteer opportunities, internships, and open positions.
• Educational institutions can share upcoming training programs on the events calendar.
What’s Next for Connect to Morris:
Planned updates include featured employer profiles and an enhanced volunteer search tool, underlining the community’s enthusiasm for volunteerism. This is especially timely as the county gears up for the 250th Anniversary of America’s founding. Visit connecttomorris.org to discover how Morris County is transforming the local workforce landscape, one connection at a time!
About the Partnering Organizations:
The Connect to Morris and Morris@Work initiative is a collaborative private-public partnership involving the MCEDC, the Alliance, MMU, Crothers Consulting, WorkDynamX, CP Engineering, Kraus Marketing, First Bank, the Northwest New Jersey
