NOTICE TO WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES CUSTOMERS IN WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA: CONTACT THE LAW FIRM OF KLAYMANTOSKES

ALL WESTERN INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY REVIEW THEIR ACCOUNTS FOR LOSSESWESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of Western International Securities’ Westlake Village, CA branch and urges all current and former customers of Western International Securities to contact the firm immediately to discuss legal options at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has launched an investigation into Western International Securities’ Westlake Village, CA branch, following recent allegations of potential broker misconduct and failure to supervise. KlaymanToskes is investigating financial advisors with FINRA public disclosures, including customer complaints, and encourages investors who did business with any of the brokers listed below to review their accounts for signs of investment losses.
– Daniel Beech (CRD# 6169844)
– Thomas Swan (CRD# 1698430)
– Andy Gitipityapon (CRD# 4092978)
– David Glienke (CRD# 5502866)
– Talin Kalfayan (CRD# 6674529)
– Doug Waisner (CRD# 1280998)
– Larry Burton (CRD# 4297802)
– Tony Abi Nader (CRD# 4700969)
– Alex Mathis (CRD# 2235598)
– Craig Johnson (CRD# 721657)
– Eric Silvestre (CRD# 3171573)
– Shomir Mukherjee (CRD# 4121898)
– Michaela Rauscher (CRD# 5399032)
– Toni Iannarelli (CRD# 1193641)
– Gaylord Rohloff (CRD# 1542216)
– Cesar Garcia (CRD# 4389804)
– Jose Castillo (CRD# 5507723)
Recently, Western International Securities and its advisors have encountered a series of regulatory issues, including allegations of misconduct and failure to supervise, prompting concerns regarding the firm's compliance practices and the best interests of its clients. In June 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Western International Securities and five of its registered financial advisors (Case No. 2:22-cv-04119) with violations related to the sale of alternative investments such as GWG L Bonds. Most recently, Western International consented to a censure and agreed to pay over $870,000 in fines and restitution to customers, in connection with unsuitable recommendations to its customers to invest in non-traded REITs and ETFs.
According to securities fraud attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “Western International Securities’ recent FINRA disciplinary action alleges broker misconduct and failure to maintain a reasonably designed supervisory system to detect unsuitable trading in customer accounts. Similar misconduct described in the customer complaints and other disclosures brought against the Western International financial professionals listed above indicates a lack of supervision at the firm’s Westlake Village, CA branch.”
Current and former customers of Western International Securities’ Westlake Village, CA branch, and/or any other branch who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at lawrence@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com