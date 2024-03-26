InterContinental Chiang Mai's Newest Gem: The Unveiling of Hong's Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar
InterContinental Chiang Mai presents Hong’s Chinese dining with panoramic views, innovative cocktails and regional delicacies by Chef Chong LiCHIANG MAI, THAILAND, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping introduces Chiang Mai's inaugural upscale Chinese dining experience, Hong's Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar, scheduled to open on March 29, 2024. Led by Chef Chong Li, the restaurant offers a refined menu featuring the vibrant flavours of Sichuan cuisine, the seasonal essence of Cantonese dishes, and the harmonious blend of Taiwanese cuisine, set against a decor that reflects the historical Lanna-Chinese trading connections through auspicious colours and symbolism. Situated on level 16, guests can enjoy picturesque views of Doi Suthep mountain and the city while savouring a variety of signature à la carte dishes, such as mapo tofu lobster, sweet and sour squirrel fish with pine nuts, crispy tiger prawns with wasabi, and wagyu beef short ribs in Sichuan-style sauce, among other regional specialties.
Alongside a diverse à la carte menu featuring grilled meats, wok-fried seafood, dim sum, noodles, and rice dishes, Hong's also presents a premium Chinese sharing table concept, catering to both local patrons and visitors for communal dining experiences suitable for various occasions.
The Sky Bar on the upper level exhibits the brand's mixology finesse through creative cocktails that celebrate local ingredients, culture, and traditions. Complemented by a selection of small bites like deep-fried taro with free-range duck, crispy tacos with fried mushrooms and wagyu beef, and crab meat cone with Sichuan micro herbs, the innovative drink menu enhances the overall dining experience.
Chef Chong Li expressed, “Chinese cuisine embodies a delicate balance of flavours and contrasts, creating a unique culinary experience defined by kougan, or mouth-feel. At Hong's, guests can anticipate dishes that combine experimentation and tradition, staying true to the heritage of Chinese cuisine.”
Featuring seating for up to 168 guests over two levels, Hong's Chinese Restaurant & Sky Bar will be open daily for dinner service. For further details about InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and reservations, please contact dining.icchiangmai@ihg.com.
About Chef Chong Li
Chong Li is a master of Chinese cuisine, with a decade of experience in some of the world's finest hotels and restaurants. He started his culinary journey in China, where he graduated with a major in Chinese cuisine and honed his skills at the Park Hyatt hotels in Shanghai and Hangzhou. He then ventured abroad, working at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Qatar, where he learned to cater to the diverse tastes of global customers. His next destination was the Maldives, where he served as the Chinese Head Chef and developed his own unique style of cooking and flavour combinations.
