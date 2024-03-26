14th President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat grace Padma Gathering by Shri Savji Dholakia

ReUnite: Padma Awardees Gathering 2024: Closing Ceremony with India’s 14th President Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Gujarat Governor Hon’ble Shri Acharya Devvrat ReUnite: Padma Awardees Gathering - Day 1: World Water Day 2024 ReUnite: Padma Awardees Gathering 2024 - Day 2: Sharing of Experiences ReUnite: Padma Awardees Gathering - Day 3: Closing Ceremony ReUnite: Padma Awardees Gathering 2024 - Opening Ceremony

India’s 14th President Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat grace 2nd Padma Awardees Gathering hosted by Padma Shri Savji Dholakia

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 75 Padma Awardees who have made remarkable contributions to various fields have come together for the 2nd Annual Gathering of Padma Awardees, hosted by the Dholakia Foundation and its philanthropist founder Shri Savjibhai Dholakia.

The 3-day event “Re-Unite: Padma Awardees” on March 22-24 was held at Hari Krishna Exports in Surat and at Het Ni Haveli in Dudhala, Amreli District. The event honoured the distinguished Padma Awardees from 2009-2024 and other valued guests, facilitated exchanges of inspiring insights, and engaged in meaningful bilateral and group dialogues that inspired younger generations and all participants. Likewise featured are prominent figures, thought leaders, and change-makers who share a common goal.

This year’s Padma gathering revolved around intergenerational dialogue through the unification of different generations for wisdom and knowledge exchange, fostering stronger environmental viability for future generations.

Day 1: World Water Day Celebration

The event kicked off with a grand opening ceremony graced by high-level guests, including Atty. Satya Tripathi, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). As an Indian based in New York, he was “delighted and proud” to hear about the environmental conservation initiatives of individuals and organisations like Dholakia Foundation.

In line with the Water Day 2024 and with the presence of Atty. Triphati who is also the current Secretary General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, the Dholakia Foundation handed over recognitions to 3 individuals who have accomplished exemplary works for Water Conservation in India.

The program went on to be extraordinarily uplifting and exciting while Dholakia Foundation recognised other water philanthropists, Padma awardees also collectively recognised Savji Dholakia and the foundation’s massive contributions to lake-making, unanimously proposing the organisation of the “Padma Awardees National Forum,” which “should be led” by Padma Shri Savji Dholakia who himself constructed and rejuvenated over 149 lakes to date.

Day 1, held in concurrence with World Water Day was remembered as a night of networking, get-together, camaraderie, fellowship, and united appreciation of notable contributions in the field of water conservation.

Day 2: Confluence of Visionaries

The following day featured life-changing words and story-telling by no less than the awardees themselves. The second day was spent sharing and listening to valuable actual experiences from their respective fields which include Health and Medicine, Trade and Industry, Sports and Education, Arts and Literature, Social Work and Philanthropy, Agriculture, and Spiritualism, among others.

“I was also very eager to see the Padma Awardees, who have done a wonderful job in their respective fields. I come from a small village and was born in Surat… I became an Engineer and then went to Mumbai for a job. For every single sentence I’m talking about, there is a chapter behind it,” said Padma Vibushan Awardee Anil Manibhai Naik.

He discussed further how on the 18th of May, his new book “The Man Who Built Tomorrow” will be out and published, describing his journey against over 60 years of challenges before being where he is right now.

All other Padma Awardees also took centre stage to narrate lesson-rich life experiences. Invited guests and the spectating public, as well as the thousands of viewers who joined via live streaming, can’t help but be moved by the lasting motivational speeches.

Full of overwhelming inspiration, Day 2 was dedicated to Padma Awardees and their extraordinary journeys, hard work that led to their accolades, and enormous effect on India and the world.

Day 3: Water Projects Immersion, Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony held at Dudhla, Amreli District witnessed the valuable participation of Hon’ble 14th President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind, and Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat Ji.

In his speech, India's 14th President Shri Ram Nath Kovind emphasised, "It is a privilege to attend and personally meet the distinguished awardees. Their remarkable contributions to our nation are truly inspiring. I strongly believe convening such gatherings of Padma awardees annually would be a commendable initiative. Fostering a spirit of collaboration and exchange amongst these accomplished individuals can significantly benefit the well-being of our society. For the continued growth of our nation, I urge our Padma awardees to continue coming forward and sharing their expertise and experience."

On the other hand, Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharaya Devvratji said in his speech, “It's inspiring to be among such dedicated individuals. Those who serve others achieve immortality through their enduring legacy”.

“I've witnessed tremendous progress in check dams. However, a recent report urges immediate action on climate change. Our rivers face depletion in 50 years if left unchecked. Water is our lifeblood, and future conflicts could arise if neglected. Therefore, I'm proud to champion organic farming and reduced pesticide use. This benefits the environment and combats malnutrition – a key concern as our staple crops lack protein, impacting our youth. Furthermore, the substantial investment of 2.5 lakh crores in pesticides, despite domestic urea production, is concerning. Recent research indicates a troubling link between pesticides and global warming”, he continued.

“The Dholakia family's resolute commitment to environmental preservation serves as a powerful inspiration to us all”, the Governor concluded.

“Today, as we gather for the Padma Awardees' reunion, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pride. This gathering, celebrating the remarkable achievements of our Padma Awardees is a powerful reminder of the importance of inspiration and excellence”, said Savji Dholakia in his words of gratitude.

“I'm often asked why I arrange such gatherings and invest time and resources into bringing together such esteemed individuals. The answer is simple yet profound; these gatherings are not solely about honouring the past; they are more about moulding the future. They are about nurturing the potential of our youth and cultivating a culture of excellence and innovation that will propel our nation forward.

You see, I firmly believe that the development of our youth is intricately connected to the development of our nation. They are the architects of tomorrow, the ones who will lead us into a brighter future. And what better way to empower them than by providing a platform where they can learn from the rich experiences of our Padma Awardees?” the Padma Shri Awardee continued.

“Each of these awardees has a story to tell, a journey marked by dedication, perseverance, and excellence. Their wisdom is invaluable, and their insights priceless. And it is our duty, our privilege, to ensure their knowledge is shared with the world.

This gathering serves as a platform, a stage where ideas are exchanged, minds are enriched, and bonds are forged. It is a celebration of inspiration, a tribute to excellence, and a guiding light for future generations.

So let us seize this opportunity with open hearts and minds. Let us learn from each other, inspire one another, and, together, pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future. Jay Hind!” Savji Dholakia concluded.

Empowering communities and nurturing the environment

The Dholakia Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices and empowering communities. With initiatives like the Panch Ganga Tirth Project and the #Mission100Sarovar, the foundation has conserved billions of litres of water and generated millions of units of solar energy, benefiting over 200,000 farmers and their families. More: www.dholakia.foundation

