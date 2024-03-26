Spectrum.Life Appoints Dr Paula Franklin as Independent Director of its Board
Former global Chief Medical Officer of Bupa Group will also serve as Chair of the company’s Clinical Advisory BoardLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum.Life, a global leader in digital health solutions specialising in mental health, primary care and wellbeing, announces the appointment of Dr Paula Franklin as a Director of the Board. Paula will also serve as the Chair of the company’s Clinical Advisory Board.
Paula has a wealth of experience in healthcare funding and delivery, digital transformation and innovation in health. Beyond health she is a leader in promoting inclusion and diversity, Paula also served as the Executive sponsor for Bupa's global inclusion and diversity agenda. As a Trustee of the UK Bupa Foundation, she spearheaded initiatives supporting deprived communities and advocated for women and BAME colleagues in leadership. Dr Franklin's impactful contributions earned her recognition, including being named one of the 100 most influential people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage in the UK by the Powerlist for three consecutive years, which honours men and women across a range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts.
Dr Paula Franklin expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I feel privileged to become a Director of Spectrum.Life. I find their approach to digital health and wellbeing incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company’s international growth and cementing its position as a leader and innovator in digital health solutions. Furthermore, I’m honoured to be chairing Spectrum.Life’s Clinical Advisory Board, helping the company to continue to lead the way in best class clinical standards.”
Stuart McGoldrick, founder and Executive Chair of Spectrum.Life, expressed delight at Paula's appointment, citing her strong track record in international clinical innovation governance and risk leadership: "Paula is an excellent addition to our Board, we are very excited about her joining us. I am delighted she has agreed to chair our Clinical Advisory Board, further solidifying our commitment to advancing high quality whole of health solutions."
Dr Paula Franklin is a distinguished medical professional, in addition to her medical degree, she has qualifications including a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from London Business School, an MA in Bioethics and Medical Law, and a diploma in counseling.
About Dr Paula Franklin
Paula studied medicine in London at St Bartholomew's Hospital Medical College and worked as a GP before leaving clinical practice to study public health in the USA. Following this, she worked for the Children's Defense Fund charity in Washington DC on US health policy and legislation.
In addition to her medical degree, Paula has a Master's in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from London Business School, an MA in Bioethics and Medical Law and a diploma in counselling.
Paula first joined Bupa in 1996, holding several senior medical roles in funding and provision businesses before leaving in 2009 to join Marie Stopes International, where she was Global Medical Director.
She rejoined Bupa in April 2013, holding key positions such as Medical and Risk Director of Bupa UK, Chief Medical and Risk Officer for Bupa UK Market Unit, and eventually Chief Medical and Risk Officer for Bupa Global & UK in 2019.
Paula served as the Chief Medical Officer of Bupa Group from January 2019 until her retirement in December 2023.
Nicole Jung-Murphy
Spectrum.Life
email us here