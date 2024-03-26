DatamanUSA Seeks Temporary Professionals for Hawaii State Agencies!

DatamanUSA is actively hiring temporary staff to support various state agencies in Hawaii. DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. Dataman Health offers healthcare temporary clinical and administrative healthcare jobs in various healthcare settings. Dataman Temps specializes in delivering temporary staffing services.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DatamanUSA is actively hiring temporary staff to support various state agencies in Hawaii. With roles available in key cities including Honolulu, East Honolulu, Pearl City, Hilo and Waipahu, this is an opportunity for skilled professionals to join a dynamic team and contribute their expertise to critical projects and initiatives in the public sector.

DatamanUSA has been extending its full range of temporary staffing services to multiple agencies in the State of Hawaii through the NASPO Value Point Cooperative Contract. Dataman has worked with agencies like Hawaii Judiciary and Hawaii State Department of health for positions ranging from administrative to healthcare.

With Dataman’s extensive experience in temporary staffing and comprehensive understanding of the distinct requirements of government organizations, it is dedicated to providing the highest caliber of talent to support these agencies. Dataman is actively seeking professionals with expertise in the following areas:

• General Office/Administrative/Clerical

• Professional/Management

• Commercial/Industrial Workers

• Healthcare (Clinical and Non-Clinical)

• Information Technology/Engineering

• General Services and Materials Handling

• Call / Contact Center Services

• Education/Instructional Services

• Logistics and Support Services

• Procurement

To know about the positions in detail, kindly reach out to Dataman’s account manager James, James@DatamanUSA.com.

Nidhi Saxena, President & CEO of DatamanUSA emphasizes the importance of temporary workers in driving the growth of American businesses, citing their flexibility as a key advantage. Dataman is happy to provide excellent opportunities for temporary workers all across the USA to work with DatamanUSA clients. Dataman can support the consultants as well as the clients in Hawaii through its field office in Honolulu and a dedicated account manager.

To apply for temp jobs with Dataman, visit DatamanTemps Jobs page.

