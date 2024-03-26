Legitt AI Introduces AI Contract Generator: A Breakthrough Solution in Contract Creation

Legitt AI Contract Generator Legitt AI Contract Generator

Legitt AI is thrilled to announce the launch of the Legitt AI Contract Generator. Embedding Intelligence into Contracts.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onitt Technology Labs Inc., a leading provider of Contract Lifecycle Management solution, Legitt AI is thrilled to announce the launch of the Legitt AI Contract Generator. Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, the Legitt AI Contract Generator has been ranked one of the top 10 products on Product Hunt.

Legitt AI Contract generator revolutionises contract drafting and generation by not only providing the first draft of the contract within less than five seconds, but also by helping coordinate with other collaborators, editors, approvers and signatories on the Legitt AI platform itself. This is another addition to features of World's first AI led Contract Lifecycle Management platform, Legitt AI.

Key features of the Legitt AI Contract Generator include:

• Lightning-fast Contract Generation: With the Legitt AI Contract Generator, contracts can be generated in less than 5 seconds, significantly reducing the time and effort required for contract drafting.

• Customization Options: The Pro version of the Legitt AI Contract Generator can be custom trained to meet specific customer requirements and use cases, ensuring tailored solutions for every business need.

• Accelerated Business Processes: Businesses using the Legitt AI Contract Generator have reported a drastic reduction in contract creation time, from days to mere seconds. This enables companies to close deals faster and seize opportunities more efficiently.

• Seamless Integration: For comprehensive contract management, users can seamlessly integrate the Legitt AI Contract Generator with the complete Legitt AI platform. This allows for end-to-end contract lifecycle management, including approvals, automation, signatures, and repository management.

• Intelligent Contract Building: Leveraging AI technology, the Legitt AI Contract Generator enables users to build intelligence into contracts, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

The Contract Generation AI has been trained on hundreds of thousands of contracts as well as business and contract laws of five major countries. The AI can be custom trained for clients for specific use-cases and legal jurisdictions. The Legitt AI team has been working on it for more than a year. More than a dozen enterprise customers across the globe are already using Legitt AI Contract Generator.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Legitt AI Contract Generator to the market," said Harshdeep Rapal, CEO at Onitt Technology Labs Inc. "This revolutionary solution represents a significant leap forward in contract management, empowering businesses to streamline their processes, close deals faster, and achieve greater success."

For more information about the Legitt AI Contract Generator and to experience its transformative capabilities first-hand, please visit www.legittai.com

About Onitt Technology Labs Inc.: Onitt Technology Labs Inc. is a leading provider of innovative software solutions, specializing in contract management, workflow automation, and artificial intelligence technologies. With a commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses, Onitt Technology Labs Inc. delivers cutting-edge solutions that redefine the way organizations operate.