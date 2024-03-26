Unirack Unveils New Work Bench Range in Australia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Unirack, a leading provider of warehouse storage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new work bench range in Australia unirack.com.au/product-category/work-benches/. With a focus on durability, versatility, and quality craftsmanship, Unirack's Longspan and Pallet Racking workbenches are set to revolutionise workspaces across the country.
Dan Holthouse, General Manager of Unirack, highlights the unique features and benefits of the new work bench range. He states, "The Longspan and Pallet Racking workbenches have quickly become the most popular product. Reason being, they are a strong, quality made versatile workbench. With a steel, powder-coated frame that has been assembled in the warehouse and fitted with quality Australian timber board and optional wire or galvanised undershelf. They also come in a huge range of sizes, options, and three solid colors, ensuring they not only fit any area but look good too."
The launch of Unirack's new work bench range is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its customers. Designed to withstand the rigors of industrial environments, these workbenches are built to last, providing a sturdy and reliable surface for various tasks and applications.
Dan Holthouse shares his optimism for the future of Unirack and its new work bench range. He states, "The team is excited to introduce the new work bench range to the Australian market and anticipate a positive response from businesses seeking high-quality and versatile workspace solutions. As the team continues to expand the product offerings and enhance the capabilities, All of us remain dedicated to delivering excellence and value to the customers."
The new work bench range from Unirack is designed to cater to a wide range of industries and applications, including warehouses, workshops, factories, and more. With customisable options and a variety of sizes and colors available, businesses can tailor these workbenches to suit their specific requirements and preferences.
Unirack's commitment to quality extends beyond its products to its customer service and support. The company's experienced team is available to assist customers with selecting the right workbench for their needs, providing expert advice and guidance throughout the purchasing process.
Looking ahead, Unirack is poised for continued growth and success in the Australian market. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to meet the demands of modern workspaces and exceed the expectations of its customers.
For more information about Unirack and its new work benches Australia range, please contact Dan Holthouse, General Manager, at 1300 864 725 or visit the website.
Dan Holthouse
