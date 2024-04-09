Ageless Smiles Dental Centre Unveils Premier Dental Crowns Service in Perth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, a premier dental practice located in Belmont, WA, is proud to announce the initiation of dental crown services in Perth https://ageless-smiles.com.au/belmont-dental/dental-crowns/. Spearheading this endeavour is Dr. Rooshab Malde, Principal Dentist at Ageless Smiles Dental Centre.
The importance of dental health cannot be overstated, especially considering the statistics provided by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). According to AIHW, Australians aged 15 years and over are missing an average of 5.7 teeth, with nearly 30% of Australian adults suffering from some form of gum disease. Dental crowns offer a viable solution to these prevalent issues.
Dr. Malde states, "With the increasing prevalence of dental problems such as missing teeth and gum disease, it is crucial to provide effective solutions to the patients. Introducing dental crown services aligns with the commitment to promoting dental health and restoring smiles in the Perth community."
Dental crowns, also known as caps, are custom-made prosthetic restorations designed to encase a damaged or weakened tooth, restoring its strength, functionality, and appearance. Ageless Smiles Dental Centre offers a comprehensive range of dental crown procedures tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient. From full coverage restorations to dental bridges, the experienced team employs advanced techniques and materials to ensure optimal outcomes.
When asked about the future outlook of dental care at Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, Dr. Malde expresses optimism, stating, "As a practice, the team here is committed to staying at the forefront of dental innovation and continuing to enhance the services to meet the evolving needs of the patients. The introduction of dental crowns is just the beginning of the efforts to provide comprehensive dental care in Perth."
The benefits of dental crowns extend beyond cosmetic enhancement to include improved oral health and functionality. By covering damaged or decayed teeth, dental crowns help prevent further deterioration and potential tooth loss. Additionally, dental crowns can enhance bite alignment and alleviate discomfort associated with chewing and speaking.
At Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, patient satisfaction and comfort are the top priorities. The team of skilled professionals ensures a personalised approach to treatment, taking into account each patient's unique dental concerns and preferences. From initial consultation to post-procedure care, the team strives to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for every individual.
For more information about dental crowns Perth for services at Ageless Smiles Dental Centre or to schedule an appointment, please contact us at (08) 9478 3598 or email info@ageless-smiles.com.au.
