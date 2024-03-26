Sugar Free Cookies Market Set to Hit $10.3 Billion by 2031

The significantly rising incidences of diabetes in developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil coupled with the rising popularity of sugar free cookies is expected to drive the demand.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sugar free cookies Market," The sugar free cookies market size was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Cookies are one of the most popular snacks consumed by the global population. The global population has become aware regarding the negative health effects of consuming sugar, which has fueled the demand for the sugar free cookies among the population. The rising penetration of bakeries in the developing nations such as India and China is expected to significantly foster the sugar free cookies market growth. Moreover, a rapid increase in the population suffering from various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and overweight has significantly fueled the sugar free cookies market demand across the globe.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 537 million people aged 20 to 79 years, were living with diabetes all over the globe, in 2021. This number is expected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and approximately 783 million by 2045. Around 75% of the diabetic population lives in low- and middle-income countries. In 2021, 6.7 million deaths were linked to diabetes in the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, obesity and being overweight affected almost 60% of the European population. Excess body weight can increase the risk of almost 13 types of cancer in the body. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases caused around 32% of the global deaths in 2019 therefore, becoming the leading cause of global deaths. Obesity, being overweight, and diabetes increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity is a major factor behind the surging demand for sugar free cookies.

The rise in concerns among the people regarding their physical aesthetics & appearances and growth in expenditure on maintaining body-shape are among the vital factors that are expected to have a positive and significant impact on the growth of the global sugar free cookies market. The consumers’ perception regarding sugar free food products is very much positive and they tend to consume sugar free labeled products to serve their craving for delicious snacks along with maintaining their body shape and weight, which boosts the demand for sugar free cookies across the globe.

As per the sugar free cookies market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of product, type, sweetener, nature, and region. By product, the sugar free cookies market is classified into bar, molded, rolled, drop, and others. By type, the market is categorized into the chocolate chip, peanut butter, gingerbread, oatmeal raisin, and others. By sweetener, the market is fragmented into sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, acesulfame potassium, and others. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

As per the sugar free cookies market analysis, depending on the product, the bar segment is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. The bar segment accounted for 30.9% of the sugar free cookies market share in 2021. This dominance is attributed to the huge production of sugar free cookies in the bar shape as it is the most common and most preferred cookies product, globally. Bar is one of the most common cookie products easily available across the globe. It is made by pressing the ingredients into a rectangular pan. It can be multi-layered. Bar cookies are square in shape and hence their name is derived from their shape.

As per the sugar free cookies market trends, on the basis of type, the chocolate chip segment is expected to be the dominant segment during the forecast period. The chocolate chip segment garnered revenue of around $1,098.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The huge popularity of chocolate among the children and young population across the globe has led to the dominance of the chocolate chip segment in the global sugar free cookies market.

As per the sugar free cookies market forecast, on the basis of sweetener, the aspartame segment dominated the market with 34.3% market share in 2021 followed by the saccharin and sucralose segments. The huge adoption of artificial and natural sugar substitutes, owing to their low-calorie attributes, in making sugar free cookies is expected to boost the growth of these sweeteners in the global sugar free cookies market.

By nature, the organic segment accounted for a market share of around 14.1% in 2021 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Organic cookies are made using organically produced ingredients such as flour, sugar substitutes, and spices. The rise in awareness regarding the harmful effects of food produced from chemical processing boosts the demand for organic cookies among the global consumers.

Region-wise, the sugar free cookies market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2021, garnering a market share of 38.6%, followed by Europe with 33.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing penetration of bakery products in the region. The U.S. is witnessing an increasing prevalence of diabetes among the population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 11.3% of the U.S. population, or 37.3 million people were suffering from diabetes in 2021. Therefore, the rising cases of diabetes and increased awareness regarding the availability of sugar free cookies are the major factors fueling the market growth in North America.

The major players operating in the global sugar free cookies industry include Aunt Gussie’s Cookies & Crackers, Baker Street, Bisk Farm, Burton’s Biscuit Company, Diabliss Consumer Products Pvt, Ltd., Fat Snax, Galletas Gullon, Good Dees, Helwa Wafelbakkerji, Kravour Food Pvt, Ltd., and Nutri Value, NutroActive, Unibic, Voortman Bakery, and Wellversed. These market players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and product launches to exploit sugar free cookies market opportunities and gain market share.

Key findings of the study

By product, the bar was the major segment of the market in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the chocolate chip segment dominated in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Depending on the sweetener, the sucralose segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

As per nature, the organic is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 38.6% sugar free cookies market share.

