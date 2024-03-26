Astria Group’s Shaun Gordon Among Finalists for Dealmaker of the Year at D CEO’s Mergers & Acquisitions Awards
It is a true honor to be included in this group of respected M&A professionals. I am grateful to all of my mentors and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career and made this possible.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaun Gordon, Astria Group Chairman and CEO, has been selected as a finalist for Dealmaker of the Year (Private Equity Professional) award at the prestigious D CEO’s 2024 Mergers & Acquisitions Awards.
The annual Mergers & Acquisitions Awards are a partnership between the Association for Corporate Growth and D CEO Magazine and are now in their 11th year. The Awards recognize the top acquisitions, dispositions and other financial transactions in North Texas over the past year and the individuals who closed those deals. Finalists will be featured in the May 2024 issue of D CEO magazine and honored at an awards ceremony this spring.
“It is a true honor to be included in this group of respected M&A professionals,” Gordon said. “I am immensely grateful to all of my mentors and colleagues who have supported me throughout my career and made this possible.”
Gordon is the Founder and Managing Partner of AGI Partners, a private equity firm focused on acquiring and scaling companies in the lower middle market. The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG NY), the premier global community for middle-market M&A deal-makers has recognized AGI Partners with awards including Private Equity Firm of the Year. He has also received M&A Advisor’s 40 Under 40 Emerging Leaders Award for his work as a Dealmaker.
Recent notable highlights include Astria Group advising a top 25 B2B focused PR firm on its sale to a strategic. AGI Partners' successful exit of its portfolio company Impact XM. BreachQuest, a cybersecurity company Gordon co-founded, was acquired by Resilience, a leading cyber insurance firm. He was also named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.
About Astria Group:
Astria Group specializes in merger and acquisition transaction advisory for small to middle-market enterprises. We focus on guiding family-owned and entrepreneur-owned businesses through the complexities of exit preparation and a smooth transaction process. To learn more about Astria Group, visit: https://www.astriallc.com/.
