Getz Healthcare ANZ and Core Scientific Creations Ltd. Enter Strategic Partnership for WoundClot™ Hemostatic Gauze
The collaborative partnership aims to provide advanced bleeding management tools to the Australian & New Zealand markets.LANE COVE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), a leading distributor of healthcare products in the region, is excited to announce a strategic distribution agreement with Core Scientific Creations Ltd., a leading innovator in the medical device industry specialising in advanced wound care solutions. This partnership aims to introduce WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze, a groundbreaking haemostatic product, to the ANZ healthcare markets.
WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze is a next generation haemostatic technology engineered to be effective in the management of mild, moderate, and severe bleeding. WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze is available for temporary control of severe bleeding, as well as a bioabsorbable implantable device effective in the management of capillary, venous, and arterial bleeding during surgical procedures. WoundClot features a rapid bioresorption profile, ensuring a marked decrease in the chance of an adverse event occurring. WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze is the only Non-Oxidized, Non-Regenerated Cellulosic Structure (NONRCS) Haemostatic.
The agreement between Core Scientific Creations Ltd. and Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand signifies a significant step forward in making advanced wound care technologies accessible to healthcare providers and patients across ANZ. Getz Healthcare, with its extensive network and expertise in the healthcare industry, is uniquely positioned to introduce WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze to hospitals, clinics, and emergency services throughout the region.
"We are thrilled to partner with Getz Healthcare to distribute WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze," said Gene Nudelman, CEO of Core Scientific Creations Ltd. "Their commitment to quality healthcare solutions and extensive distribution capabilities make them the ideal partner to bring our innovative product to the Australian and New Zealand markets. Together, we look forward to improving patient outcomes and providing healthcare professionals with effective tools to manage bleeding."
Kimberly Hill, Managing Director of Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand, commented, "WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze represents a significant advancement in haemostatic technology. We are excited to add this innovative solution to our portfolio of surgical and critical care healthcare products. This agreement underscores our commitment to ensuring cutting-edge medical technologies from around the world are available for patient care in Australia and New Zealand."
The strategic distribution agreement is set to commence immediately, with WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze becoming available to healthcare providers across Australia and New Zealand through Getz Healthcare.
For more information about WoundClot Hemostatic Gauze and other products offered by Core Scientific Creations Ltd. and Getz Healthcare Australia & New Zealand, please visit woundclot.org and getzhealthcare.com.
About Core Scientific Creations Ltd.
Core Scientific Creations was established specifically to develop cutting edge healthcare technologies. Our team is comprised of subject matter experts with more than a century of combined experience. Our sole mission is to ensure that healthcare providers around the world have the tools they need to improve patient care.
Contact:
Gene Nudelman
gene.nudelman@wound-clot.com
+1 (972) 534 3104
About Getz Healthcare
Getz Healthcare is recognised as the leading distributor of medical equipment, devices, and consumables, in Asia Pacific. The company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, and partners with leading manufacturers in medical technology, to offer a wide range of innovative and high-quality products and solutions, enabling customers to focus on what is important – providing better care for patients.
Headquartered in Singapore, Getz Healthcare has been operating in the Asia Pacific region for over 110 years, serving over 7,500 customers, from 23 offices and distribution centres, across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Getz Healthcare is part of The Getz Group of companies. The company’s mission is to bring meaningful healthcare solutions to the people of Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Getz Healthcare ANZ.
Contact:
Customer Support
info.anz@getzhealthcare.com
+61 (2) 9413 6200
