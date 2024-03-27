GradBetter Extends Use of Appeal Tools as FAFSA Delays Continue
Families can quickly compare their financial aid awards “apples-to-apples” and see what similar families received. Draft an appeal in minutes. All for free.
We're leveling the playing field for families and combining feedback with the tools to act.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appeals are becoming part of the college process. Yet, every year families leave money on the table because they aren't aware of it, don't know where to start or understandably just want it to end.
Families can appeal for more merit scholarship and need based aid. It won't undermine their acceptance or existing financial aid award. However, it can save families of all incomes many thousands of dollars.
GradBetter empowers families with the tools and insights to reach their best offer.
Appeals are driven by the college's increasing use of discounting and even FAFSA changes, such as families with multiple children in college no longer receiving a discount. Fortunately, many colleges have said they will continue honoring this discount upon appeal.
Many private, nonprofit colleges now discount their tuition over 50% according to a recent NACUBO study. In addition to appeal tools, GradBetter offers families visibility into their expected costs so they can search for colleges with their discount in mind.
Families can start comparing their awards from colleges without waiting on the FAFSA, especially if appealing for increased merit aid. Financial aid can be on a first-come, first-serve basis so all families should move quickly after comparing their awards.
GradBetter simplifies the process and even provides negotiation tips. Financial aid officers are people, they care about students and they probably won't be starring in an episode of American Greed any time soon. Collaborate with them to maximize your savings.
