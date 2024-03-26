THine Announces the 1st Standalone Camera ISP Driver in the Linux Mainline Kernel
Customers can quickly develop high resolution camera systems based on THine’s reference camera boards and OLogic’s EVKs.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THine Solutions, Inc. (THine) today announced that the Linux kernel driver for THine’s ISP THP7312 is available in the Linux mainline kernel. The driver development finalization and upstreaming were done under partnership with Ideas on Board, one of the most reputable Linux consulting service companies for camera and display systems.
Until now, there has been no production-ready driver for standalone ISPs in the mainline Linux kernel. It has always been a heavy burden for system design engineers to develop and integrate a Linux kernel driver for the ISP, because it requires deep architectural understanding of the ISP and the Linux kernel structure. THine THP7312 is the first standalone ISP whose Linux driver is available in the mainline kernel. This now makes it easier to use THine’s standalone Image Signal Processor (ISP) with high performance image sensors in various SoC platforms to achieve high image quality.
The driver being upstream is beneficial not only for system design engineers but also to SoC platforms suppliers. MediaTek has integrated this driver into the Software Development Kit (SDK) for their Genio family of edge-computing platforms targeting AI and IoT. Pumpkin Evaluation Kits (EVK) for MediaTek Genio with THine THEIA-CAM™ Kit are available from OLogic, Inc.
“For 15 years, we have assisted many different clients with their camera needs in Linux,” said Laurent Pinchart, Company Owner at Ideas on Board Oy. “It will be a great improvement for users who want to use a high-performance standalone ISP without spending considerable amount of time and effort.”
MediaTek’s Senior Director of Technology Stéphane Le Provost said, “Now that the THine's driver is available in mainline kernel, we could easily integrate it into our Linux SDK for MediaTek Genio SoC family and use standard V4L2 controls. Customers can quickly develop high resolution camera systems based on THine’s reference camera boards and OLogic’s EVKs.”
“It is a great honor that our Linux driver is now accepted in the mainline kernel thanks to Ideas on Board’s expertise,” said Tak Iizuka, Chief Solution Architect, THine Solutions, Inc. “As a result, numerous industry device manufacturers are now able to easily integrate our Image Signal Processors into their embedded vision products and applications.”
Availability
The THP7312 driver is found in the mainline Linux kernel at:
https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/torvalds/linux.git/tree/drivers/media/i2c/thp7312.c
About THine: THine Solutions, Inc. (TSI), headquartered in Santa Clara, CA is a subsidiary of THine Electronics, Inc. (TYO: 6769), a Japanese company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. TSI is responsible for worldwide sales and marketing of our THS Series Kit Solutions including THEIA-CAM™ Family, as well as for sales and marketing of THine IC products in the Americas, EMEA, and India territories. | Our products target embedded camera systems that require smart image processing and high-speed data transmission. Our combination of ICs, Solution reference designs, design tools, and design support provides a unique value to small, medium, and large customers. | We offer Image Signal Processor (ISP) ICs and reference designs to use these ICs in our THEIA-CAM™ camera solutions. Our THEIA-CAM™ supports various Operating Systems including Windows®, macOS®, Android™, and Linux®, and various platforms including Raspberry Pi, Jetson, i.MX 8M families, and MediaTek Genio platform. We also have Camera Development Tools to support customizing ISP firmware development. | Our SerDes ICs support various interfaces including our own proprietary V-by-One® HS high-speed transmission protocol that is the de facto standard driving television displays, LVDS (Open LDI), MIPI CSI-2, and Parallel (LVCMOS). | End product markets we serve include medical scopes, AR/VR systems, barcode scanners, vision assistive glasses, multifunction printers, drones, surveillance cameras, biometric devices, body cams, USB webcams, surgical microscopes, high-resolution displays, and automotive infotainment systems. | TSI supports fulfilment directly and through our distribution partners including Arrow Asia, Avnet, and Digi-Key.
