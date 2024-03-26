Social media app “NGL” launches app in 37 new languages, reaching 175 countries and regions
NGL, the popular messaging app, has just announced the launch of new language options, making the app more accessible to users around the world.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGL, the popular messaging app, has just announced the launch of new language options, making the app more accessible to users around the world.
With the new language options, NGL users can now choose from 37 different languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, and Russian. This new feature is a great way for NGL to expand its user base and make the app more globally inclusive.
"At NGL, we believe that accessibility is a cornerstone of an app’s foundation," said Ebhan King, Head of Community at NGL. "With our new language options, we're making it easier for people from all over the world to connect with each other and share their thoughts and ideas without judgment or obstacles. This expansion helps us more fully realize NGL’s mission throughout the globe.”
The new language options are available now and can be accessed immediately within the app. The NGL app detects which language a user’s phone is set to, and the app matches that language within the app for a fluid, accessible experience.
NGL is committed to providing a user-friendly and inclusive platform for communication and connection. With the new language options, the company is taking another step towards achieving that goal. In terms of its mission focus, NGL launched a game just last week hoping to boost mental health awareness amongst its users.
For more information about NGL and its new language options, please visit the NGL website or download the app today.
About NGL
NGL is a fresh take on anonymity; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
