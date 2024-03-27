Combat Base Announces Premier BJJ and Martial Arts Retreat in Reno

Flyer for the Combat Base Camp in Reno, NV

A Three-Day Journey of Mastery: Immerse Yourself in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with Trailblazers Chris and Melissa Haueter in Scenic Reno.

RENO, NEVADA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned Combat Base team is excited to announce its inaugural BJJ Camp, hosted by Momentum Reno, from May 3rd to 5th. This premier event offers an unparalleled opportunity for martial arts enthusiasts to learn from some of the most accomplished practitioners in the field.

Expert Instruction and Philosophy

The camp will be led by Chris Haueter, a 6th-degree black belt, and a prominent member of the 'Dirty Dozen', the first twelve non-Brazilian BJJ black belts. Renowned for his contributions to the sport, including coining the term "combat base," Haueter brings his philosophy of 'think street, train sport, practice art' to the forefront of the training sessions.

Joining him is Melissa Haueter, a 3rd-degree black belt and 2016 IBJJF World Masters champion, who will conduct a Women's Only Seminar and lead Yoga for Jiu-Jitsu classes, emphasizing the importance of mental and physical balance.

Dynamic Training and Social Events

Darien Cobon, the visionary founder of Momentum Martial Arts, will provide a comprehensive striking clinic, sharing his expertise accumulated across various martial arts disciplines. The camp schedule is meticulously designed to cater to a range of interests, featuring seminars on BJJ techniques, striking, and sessions aimed at enhancing flexibility and recovery through yoga.

In addition to rigorous training, the camp offers social events, including a night out at the Grand Sierra Resort and a trip to the picturesque Lake Tahoe, fostering camaraderie among participants.

Special Accommodation Offer

Camp attendees are invited to stay at the Grand Sierra Resort, where they can enjoy amenities like golfing, movies, and casino gaming. A special discount is available to participants who book their rooms as Combat Base Camp attendees.

Registration Information

Participants are encouraged to register early due to limited availability. To reserve your spot and for more information on the Combat Base BJJ Camp, please visit the Combat Base website. Don't miss this extraordinary chance to train, network, and elevate your martial arts journey.