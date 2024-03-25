RECRUITMENT NOTICE

Position Title: Program Analyst (Real Estate)

Job ID: 25605

Open To: Public

Open Period: March 22, 2024 – April 5, 2024

Overview:

The District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

The Real Estate Development unit implements real estate development projects involving District owned land which support the District’s goals of promoting stronger neighborhoods in all 8 Wards. This unit is engaged in the following 5 activities: (1) Development and Disposition—managing a portfolio of real estate development projects; (2) New Communities Initiative—managing projects envisioned to revitalize severely distressed subsidized housing and redevelop neighborhoods into vibrant mixed-income communities; (3) St. Elizabeth’s East—managing a project designed to create well-planned, multi-use, mixed-income, walkable, livable community on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus, including the Entertainment and Sports Arena; (4) Walter Reed Army Medical Center—providing administrative support to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center Local Redevelopment Authority and manages implementation of the reuse plan; and (5) special projects, including public-private partnerships involving public infrastructure and facilities.

RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Analyst (Real Estate)

