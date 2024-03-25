Manchin Announces $3 Million To Bolster Public Health Infrastructure Across West Virginia

March 25, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,025,950 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The funding will support statewide efforts to strengthen public health infrastructure.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3 million in upgrading public health infrastructure across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will support the public health workforce and strengthen our public health infrastructure for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has access to the quality, affordable health services they deserve.