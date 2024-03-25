Linc00673-V3 positively regulates autophagy by promoting Smad3-mediated LC3B transcription in NSCLC

In this study, we elucidate a pivotal regulatory function of Linc00673-V3 in autophagy within NSCLC cells. Our findings demonstrate that Linc00673-V3 plays a critical role in stabilizing Smad3, consequently promoting elevated transcription of LC3B by Smad3, and thereby facilitating enhanced autophagy. Importantly, this heightened autophagic activity contributes to the development of chemoresistance in NSCLC. Taken together, these results suggest Linc00673-V3 as a promising therapeutic target for combating chemoresistance in NSCLC patients.

Results

Linc00673-V3 regulated autophagy contributes to chemoresistance of NSCLC cells in vitro Having found that Linc00673-V3 displayed the most striking change among the five reported isoforms, we next detected its expression in various NSCLC cell lines. We found that Linc00673-V3 was highly expressed in A549 and H1975 cells, whereas its expression level in H1299 and H1650 were relatively low. In consistence with the results above, A549/CDDP cells had the highest expression level of Linc00673-V3 (Fig 2A). Next, we transfected A549 and H1975 cells that presented relatively high expression levels of Linc00673-V3 with two individual siRNAs against Linc00673-V3 that were validated by our previous works (Lu et al, 2017; Wu et al, 2020) (Fig S2A). Conversely, Linc00673-V3 overexpression assay was performed in H1299 cells which had relatively low Linc0067-V3 expression level, and the fold-change was 148 post overexpression (Fig S2B). As shown in Fig 2B and C, Linc00673-V3 overexpression significantly enhanced the resistance of H1299 and H596 cells towards the cytotoxicity of cisplatin, whereas knockdown Linc00673-V3 in A549/CDDP, A549, and H1975 cells significantly reduced the resistance (Fig 2D–F). Considering the essential role of autophagy in chemoresistance, we treated NSCLC cells with autophagy inhibitor chloroquine (CQ) and 3-methyladenine (3-MA). When autophagy was blocked, NSCLC cells were more sensitive to the cytotoxicity of cisplatin (Fig 2G–I). Taken together, these data suggested that Linc00673-V3 associated autophagy activity participated in the chemoresistance of NSCLC cells. Figure 2. Linc00673 and autophagy are required for chemoresistance. (A) Linc00673-V3 expression in seven NSCLC cell lines as determined by RT-qPCR. (B, C) The sensitivity of H1299 or H596 cells under Linc00673-V3 overexpression was determined by CCK-8 assay. (D, E, F) The sensitivity of A549/CDDP cells, A549, and H1975 cells under Linc00673-V3 knockdown was determined by CCK-8 assay. (G, H, I) The sensitivity of A549/CDDP cells, A549, and H1975 under CQ (5 μM, 24 h) or 3-MA (2.5 mM, 24 h) treatment were determined by CCK-8 assay. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Figure S2. Validation of Linc00673-V3 knockdown and overexpression efficiency. (A) Validation of siRNA knockdown efficiency in A549 and H1975 cells as determined by RT-qPCR. (B) Validation of pcDNA3.1-Linc00673-V3 overexpression vector in H1299 cells as determined by RT-qPCR. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Linc00673-V3 increases the transcription of LC3B To further investigate the role of Linc00673-V3 in autophagy, we knocked down Linc00673-V3 in A549 and H1975 cells and found the protein level of both LC3B-I and LC3B-II significantly decreased (Figs 3A and S3A). Similar phenomenon was validated by immunofluorescence analysis, which showed decreased LC3B puncta formation after knockdown of Linc00673-V3 (Figs 3B and S3B). Moreover, rapamycin was unable to increase LC3B-II level in neither A549 nor H1975 cells knocked down by Linc00673-V3 (Fig 3A and B). There were two possibilities for this phenomenon. One was that knockdown of Linc00673-V3 may accelerate autophagic degradation, which led to the reduced protein level of LC3B. Another possibility was that knockdown of Linc00673-V3 could directly inhibit the initiation of autophagic process. We first treated cells with CQ to study the autophagic flux. Cells treated with CQ alone exhibited massive LC3B-II accumulation, whereas cells treated with both si-Linc00673-V3 and CQ did not show the same phenomenon (Figs 3C and S3H and I), suggesting the impairment of autophagosome biogenesis upon Linc00673-V3 knockdown. Conversely, when cells were overexpressed with Linc00673-V3, the protein level of LC3B was strikingly increased (Fig 3D). Moreover, LC3B lipidation and p62 degradation were markedly enhanced (Fig 3D) and immunofluorescence analysis suggested increased LC3B puncta formation after overexpressing Linc00673-V3 (Figs 3E and S3C). These findings together suggested that Linc00673-V3 was involved in autophagosome biogenesis and this may associate with the protein level of LC3B. To verify which isoform of Linc00673 was involved in autophagy, we knocked down overall Linc00673 and then overexpressed the five isoforms, respectively. We found that out of the five isoforms, only overexpression of Linc00673-V3 could significantly rescue the impairment of autophagy due to Linc00673 knockdown (Figs 3F and S3D). Figure 3. Linc00673-V3 promotes NSCLC autophagy by enhancing LC3B transcription. (A, C) LC3B and p62 were detected in A549 and H1975 cells under the treatment of 1 μM rapamycin or 5 μM CQ for 24 h and Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (B) Immunofluorescent staining was used to detect LC3B in A549 and H1975 cells under the treatment of 1 μM rapamycin for 24 h and Linc00673-V3 knockdown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) LC3B and p62 were detected in A549 and H1975 cells when Linc00673-V3 was overexpressed. (E) Immunofluorescent staining was used to detect LC3B in A549 and H1975 cells when Linc00673-V3 was overexpressed. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) Total Linc00673 was knockdown and each isoform was overexpressed respectively to determine their effect on LC3B expression. (G, H) The protein level and mRNA level of autophagy-related genes under the treatment of Linc00673-V3 knockdown were determined by Western blot and RT-qPCR. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S3. Linc00673-V3 is associated with autophagy activity. (A) Quantitative analysis of Western blot results in Fig 3A. (B) Quantitative analysis of the LC3B fluorescence intensity in Fig 3B. (C) Quantitative analysis of the LC3B fluorescence intensity in A549 and H1975 cells after overexpressing Linc00673-V3 in Fig 3E. (D) Quantitative analysis of Western blot results in Fig 3F. (E) Detection of LC3B transcription level in seven NSCLC cell lines by RT-qPCR. (F) Comparison of LC3B transcription level in A549/CDDP cells and parental A549 cell. (G) Detection of LC3B transcription level in A549, H1975, and H596 cells under the treatment of cisplatin. (H) LC3B and p62 were detected in A549/CDDP cells under the treatment of 5 μM CQ for 24 h and Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (I) Immunofluorescent staining was used to detect LC3B in A549/CDDP cells when Linc00673-V3 was knockdown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (J, K) The protein level and mRNA level of autophagy-related genes under the treatment of Linc00673-V3 knockdown in A549/CDDP cells were determined by Western blot and RT-qPCR. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Because it has been proved that knockdown of Linc00673-V3 could inhibit the initiation of autophagy, we further explored the potential mechanism underlying this phenomenon. We detected the expression of a series of ATG proteins required for autophagosome biogenesis and found that only LC3B was significantly reduced after knockdown of Linc00673-V3 (Figs 3G and S3J). We further detected the mRNA level of each gene and observed consistent result (Figs 3H and S3K). As we found the up-regulation of Linc00673-V3 under the treatment of cisplatin and the association between Linc00673-V3 and LC3B mRNA level (Fig S3E), we further explore the putative correlation between cisplatin treatment and LC3B transcription. The results showed that compared with the parental cells, A549/CDDP had higher LC3B transcript level (Fig S3F). When treated WT NSCLC cells with cisplatin, the mRNA level of LC3B were also elevated (Fig S3G). Taken together, these data suggested that Linc00673-V3 may participate in LC3B transcription regulation in NSCLC.

Linc00673-V3 directly interacts with Smad3 in NSCLC To elucidate the underlying mechanism of which Linc00673-V3 up-regulated the mRNA level of LC3B in NSCLC, we performed RNA affinity pulldown (RAP) assay to identify the proteins that directly interacted with Linc00673-V3. The RNA-binding proteins (RBP) pulled down by biotin-labeled sense- or antisense-Linc00673-V3 were analyzed by silver staining and the bands around 55KD were different (as indicated by red arrows) (Fig 4A). The pulldown RBPs were then analyzed by mass spectrometry (Table S1). We overlapped the pulldown proteins with genes that were highly expressed in NSCLC tissues from TCGA and potential upstream transcriptional factors of LC3B predicted by AnimalTFDB, a comprehensive transcription factor database (Fig 4B) (Hu et al, 2019). It turned out that there were eight candidate proteins that met the above screening criteria (Fig 4C). We were particularly interested in Smad3 because its well-known function as a transcription factor and its implications in autophagy (Shim et al, 2021; Yang et al, 2021), whereas its exact functions and underlying mechanisms in autophagy remain unclear. Figure 4. Linc00673-V3 interacts with Smad3. (A) Result of RNA affinity pulldown followed by silver staining. (B) Venn diagram to demonstrate the overlapping of candidate genes. (C) The list of eight overlapped candidate genes. (D) Western blot validation of Smad3 pulled down by Linc00673-V3. (E) RNA immunoprecipitation assay verified the interaction between Smad3 and Linc00673-V3. (F) The predicted second structure of Linc00673-V3. (G) Schematic diagram of primers designed for CLIP-qPCR assay. (H) CLIP-qPCR assay to determine the direct binding fragments of Linc00673-V3 with Smad3. (I) Truncation mutations of Linc00673-V3 and RNA affinity pulldown results. (J) FISH assay to determine the colocolization of Linc00673-V3 and Smad3. Scale bar: 20 μm. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. We subsequently tested whether Smad3 was participated in Linc00673-V3 induced autophagy and chemoresistance in NSCLC. First, we validated the interaction between Linc00673-V3 and Smad3 in all the RBPs. It turned out that there was a significant enrichment in the samples pulled down by the Linc00673-V3 sense sequence but not the antisense sequence (Fig 4D). Consistently, the results of RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assay demonstrated greater enrichment of Linc00673-V3 captured by Smad3 specific antibody (Fig 4E). It was also noteworthy that there was slight enrichment of other isoforms. Given the similarity of the sequence and structure of those isoforms, such enrichment was also reasonable. Based on the minimum free energy fold algorithm, we used the bioinformatic tool RNAfold to predict the secondary structure of Linc00673-V3 (Fig 4F). To identify the exact fragment that bound to Smad3, cross-linking RIP followed by RT-qPCR (CLIP-qPCR) was performed. As shown in Fig 4G, 23 RT-qPCR primers were designed for every 100-nt region of Linc00673-V3 (primers used in CLIP assay were listed in Table S2) and the CLIP-qPCR results showed that primer pair 1 and pair 23 were successfully amplified in both A549 and H1975 cells (Fig 4H), which were referred to as the first 1–100 and last 2,200–2,275 fragments accordingly. These two amplified regions were shown in the secondary structure of Linc00673-V3 (Fig 4F), and we found that these two regions were spatially close and formed stem-loop structures, which may partially explain the results of CLIP-qPCR assay. To further validate the exact region of Linc00673-V3 bound to Smad3, vectors carrying full-length or truncation mutations of Linc00673-V3 (V3-FL [1–2,275 nt], V3-T1 [100–2,175 nt], V3-T2 [1–2,175 nt], V3-T3 [100–2,275 nt], and V3-T4 [antisense sequence]) were constructed (Fig 4I). RAP assay was performed, only full-length Linc00673-V3 could bind to Smad3 (Fig 4I), suggesting that both 1–100-nt and 2,175–2,275-nt regions were essential for the interaction of Linc00673-V3 with Smad3. Subcellular localization of LncRNA was thought to be correlated with its biological functions, thus RNA FISH and cellular fractionation assay were performed. Consistent with previous studies, Linc00673-V3 was mostly found in the cytoplasm of NSCLC cells (Fig S4A) and the results of RNA FISH also indicated the potential colocalization of Linc00673-V3 and Smad3 in cytoplasm (Fig 4J). Considering the transcriptional regulation capacity of Smad3, we further investigated whether Linc00673-V3 and Smad3 would regulate each other’s transcription reciprocally. We found that there was no significant difference in transcriptional level of Linc00673-V3 after Smad3 knockdown or overexpression (Fig S4B). Besides, Linc00673-V3 knockdown or overexpression also did not alter the transcriptional level of Smad3 (Fig S4C). Collectively, these results indicated the direct binding of Linc00673-V3 to Smad3 protein, and this interaction might be mediated by the stem-loop regions formed by the first 1–100-nt and the last 2,200–2,275-nt fragments of Linc00673-V3. Figure S4. Linc00673 isoforms and the subcellular localization. (A) Subcellular RNA fractionation result of Linc00673-V3 in A549 cells. (B) Linc00673-V3 expression was determined when Smad3 was knockdown or overexpressed by RT-qPCR. (C) The mRNA level of Smad3 was determined when Linc00673-V3 was knockdown or overexpressed. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Linc00673-V3 elevates Smad3 protein level via inhibiting its ubiquitination in NSCLC As Linc00673-V3 and Smad3 did not influence each other’s transcription, we further explore whether Linc00673-V3 could influence the Smad3 protein level. We observed the increased protein level of Smad3 after overexpressing Linc00673-V3 in H1299 cells (Fig 5A). Given that phospho-Smad3 (p-Smad3, Ser423/425) is its active form in terms of transcriptional regulation, we further detected the protein level of p-Smad3 in H1299. It turned out that overexpressing Linc00673-V3 could also increase the protein level of p-Smad3 (Fig 5A). Similar result was observed in HeLa cells (Fig 5B), which suggested that Linc00673-V3 could also influence the protein level of Smad3 in other cancer types. Consistently, Linc00673-V3 knockdown led to reduced protein levels of both Smad3 and p-Smad3 in A549 and H1975 cells (Fig 5C). These data thus indicated a positive regulatory role of Linc00673 in Smad3 protein level. Figure 5. Linc00673-V3 prevents Smad3 from ubiquitin-proteasome degradation. (A, B) Detection of Smad3 and p-Smad3 expression after Linc00673-V3 overexpression by Western blot. (C) Detection of Smad3 and p-Smad3 expression after Linc00673-V3 knockdown by Western blot. (D) Detection of Smad3 and p-Smad3 degradation rates under the treatment of 50 μg/ml cycloheximide for the indicated time after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (E) Quantification of Smad3 and p-Smad3 degradation rates. (F) Detection of Smad3 and p-Smad3 degradation under the treatment of 20 μM MG132 for 12 h after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (G, H) Smad3 ubiquitination was detected after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. Because Linc00673-V3 has no effects on the transcription of Smad3 (Fig S4C), we thus asked whether it influenced the degradation of Smad3. To this end, we treated A549 and H1975 cells with cycloheximide to block de novo protein synthesis and found that knockdown of Linc00673-V3 significantly accelerated the degradation of both Smad3 and p-Smad3 (Fig 5D and E). Ubiquitin–proteasome system and autophagy are two major protein quality control pathways responsible for protein degradation and intracellular homeostasis (Silva-Fisher et al, 2020; Lu et al, 2021). We treated cells with the autophagy inhibitor CQ or the proteasome inhibitor MG132. Treatment of CQ did not attenuate the degradation of either Smad3 or p-Smad3 caused by Linc00673-V3 knockdown (Fig S5A and B). However, treatment of MG132 strikingly restored the protein levels of both Smad3 and p-Smad3 (Fig 5F), indicating Linc00673-V3 may stabilize Smad3 via preventing its degradation by the ubiquitin–proteasome system. As expected, the ubiquitination level of Smad3 dramatically increased after Linc00673 knockdown (Figs 5G and H and S5C and D). Taken together, these data demonstrated that the interaction between Linc00673-V3 and Smad3 could inhibit the ubiquitination of Smad3 and prevent Smad3 degradation through the ubiquitin–proteasome system. Figure S5. Ubiquitination of Smad3 is enhanced after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (A, B) Detection of Smad3 and p-Smad3 degradation under the treatment of 5 μM CQ for 24 h after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (C) Quantitative analysis of Western blot results in Fig 5G and H. (D) Detection of ubiquitination of Smad3 after Linc00673-V3 knockdown. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

LC3B is transcriptionally regulated by Smad3 and knockdown of Smad3 suppresses autophagy-associated chemoresistance in NSCLC Using the bioinformatic tool JASPAR (Fornes et al, 2020), we found two putative Smad3-binding sites in the upstream promoter region of LC3B and they were referred to as region (a) and region (b) as shown in Fig 7A. We then cloned the LC3B promoter region and constructed the luciferase reporter plasmid pGL4-LC3B containing region (a) and region (b) (Fig 7A). The results of dual-luciferase reporter assay showed that overexpression of Smad3 significantly increased the luciferase activity, and this effect was much more striking when a constitutively activated form of Smad3 (Smad3-2SD) was overexpressed (Fig 7B). Consistently, the luciferase activity induced by Smad3 overexpression was strongly suppressed upon treatment of SIS3, a selective inhibitor of Smad3 (Fig 7B). Figure 7. Smad3 directly promotes LC3B transcription. (A) Schematic diagram of the promoter region of LC3B gene and the structure of luciferase reporter vector. (B, F) WT Smad3, Smad3-2SD, or Smad3 inhibitor SIS3 were applied with pGL4-LC3B or pGL4-LC3B(b) reporter vector in H293T cells. Luciferase activity was detected 24 h after transfection using the dual-luciferase assay. (C, D, E) Interaction between p-Smad3 and promotor regions of LC3B was detected using CHIP-qPCR assay under the treatment of cisplatin or rapamycin in A549 cells. (G, H) LC3B transcription level was detected in A549 or H1975 cells under the treatment of Smad3-2SD overexpression or Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (I, J) LC3B protein was detected in A549 and H1975 cells under the treatment of Smad3-2SD overexpression or Linc00673-V3 knockdown. (K, L) Protein level of p-Smad3 was detected under the treatment of 4 μM cisplatin or 1 μM rapamycin for 24 h. (M, N, O) The sensitivity of A549/CDDP cells, A549 and H1975 cells under Smad3 knockdown was determined by CCK-8 assay. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. To figure out the exact binding site of p-Smad3 in the promoter region of LC3B, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP-qPCR) assay was performed. In the absence of additional stimulations, we found the binding of p-Smad3 to region (a) or (b) had no significant difference (Figs 7C and S7A). However, under the treatment of cisplatin (Figs 7D and S7B) or rapamycin (Figs 7E and S7C), the region (b) showed a greater binding capacity with p-Smad3 than region (a). In addition, a reference region (c) within the promoter region of LC3B was chosen to verify the specificity of the interaction of p-Smad3 with region (b). As shown in Fig S7D and E, there was no significant binding in region (c). Based on these findings, we then cloned the (b) region and constructed a luciferase reporter plasmid, pGL4-LC3B(b), and the results of dual-luciferase assay also confirmed the interaction between region (b) and Smad3 (Fig 7F). Figure S7. Smad3 promotes LC3B transcription. (A, B, C) Interaction between p-Smad3 and promotor regions of LC3B was detected using CHIP-qPCR assay under the treatment of cisplatin or rapamycin in H1975 cells. (D, E) Interaction between p-Smad3 and promotor regions (c) of LC3B was detected using CHIP-qPCR assay under the treatment of cisplatin or rapamycin in A549 and H1975 cells. Error bars indicate the mean ± SD, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Apart from dual-luciferase assay and ChIP-qPCR, we directly detected the LC3B transcription level in A549 and H1975 cells. After overexpressing Smad3-2SD, the transcriptional level of LC3B was elevated, and it could partially attenuate the down-regulation of LC3B mRNA level caused by Linc00673-V3 knockdown (Fig 7G and H). The protein level of LC3B was also detected, and we found that knockdown of Smad3 led to down-regulation of both LC3B-I and LC3B-II protein level, whereas overexpression of Smad3-2SD caused the accumulation of LC3B-I, which were in consistence with the up-regulation of LC3B transcriptional level (Fig 7I and J). We then detected the protein level of p-Smad3, and it appeared that p-Smad3 increased under the treatment of cisplatin or rapamycin (Fig 7K and L). These results suggested that Smad3-mediated transcription of LC3B was dependent on Linc00673-V3 upon autophagy induction. Because we had established that Smad3 could regulate LC3B gene expression and thus affected autophagy, we further explored its role in NSCLC chemoresistance. The results showed that knockdown of Smad3 increased the sensitivity of NSCLC cells to cisplatin (Fig 7M–O). Taken together, these data suggested that Linc00673-V3–mediated Smad3 activation could directly up-regulate LC3B gene expression and participated in autophagy-associated chemoresistance of NSCLC.