CounselMore Lowers Prices For Educational Consulting Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CounselMore announced a pricing structure to make its services more affordable for its customers. The new pricing structure aims to help educational consultants and institutions of all sizes leverage college planning software without breaking the bank.

Margaret Rothe, CounselMore's Director of Operations and co-founder, stated that while the pricing structure will lower many customers’ subscriptions, new IECs will benefit the most. “I remember starting my consulting practice,” Rothe said. “Expenses quickly add up. Our new pricing structure helps to fix that. Rising start-up costs prevent many educational consultants from starting or taking their businesses to the next level. We're excited to lower counselors’ monthly expenses and enable our customers to thrive."

CounselMore's platform powers the workflows of thousands of college counselors. It includes a robust customer relationship management (CRM) feature, which helps consultants keep track of student information and resources. The platform has various customizable tools and templates that allow consultants to create personalized college planning campaigns for their clients. These features are designed to save time and increase efficiency, allowing counselors to focus on providing quality student services.

The new pricing structure includes tiered subscription plans based on the number of students a consultant works with. This ensures that smaller institutions or independent consultants can use our platform at a lower price. CounselMore also offers a customizable enterprise plan for larger institutions that need more personalized features and support.

"We're committed to providing top-notch services at an affordable cost," Rothe remarks. "CounselMore is a data-driven company. A thorough analysis of our usage data drove these insights into our pricing model, allowing us to lower our pricing for customers while making financial sense for us as a business."

With this new pricing structure, CounselMore aims to break down barriers that prevent potential IECs from entering the market and support existing consultants in expanding their reach. By offering competitive pricing, CounselMore hopes to empower more educational professionals to utilize digital marketing and grow their businesses.

About CounselMore

CounselMore, an educational software company headquartered in San Francisco, has operated since 2016. Since its founding, its targeted market has been independent educational consultants (IEC), college advisors, and high school counselors. College planning is challenging, as it needs to be tailored to the individual student. CounselMore has designed its tools with this in mind; its mission is to make educational consulting more accessible through advanced software solutions with an easy learning curve.