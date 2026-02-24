Achievable Partners with Texas Home Educators to Expand Access to ACT, SAT, and CLT Prep for Homeschool Families

At Achievable, we believe talent is evenly distributed, but access to opportunity is not.” — Tyler York, CEO, Achievable

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achievable, a modern test preparation company focused on expanding access to high-quality education, today announced a new partnership with Texas Home Educators to provide heavily discounted ACT, SAT, and CLT prep courses to the organization’s membership. The partnership is part of Achievable’s broader Achievable For All initiative, which works to remove financial barriers to high-stakes exam preparation for underserved and mission-aligned communities.

Through this collaboration, Texas Home Educators members will gain access to Achievable’s self-paced, adaptive test prep programs for the ACT, SAT, and Classic Learning Test (CLT). Each course is designed to fit flexible homeschool schedules while delivering clear instruction, smart practice questions, personalized review, and built-in analytics that help students focus on the areas that matter most.

Homeschool students often navigate standardized testing with less institutional support than their traditionally schooled peers. This partnership aims to close that gap by equipping families with affordable, high-quality preparation tools that are both effective and easy to implement at home.

“At Achievable, we believe talent is evenly distributed, but access to opportunity is not,” said Tyler York, CEO of Achievable. “Homeschool students bring tremendous discipline and intellectual curiosity to their education. Our partnership with Texas Home Educators ensures these students have access to the same high-quality, data-driven test preparation resources as anyone else—without cost being a barrier.”

The Achievable For All program has supported similar partnerships nationwide, including collaborations with the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling, Mamás Unidas Little Rock, Homeschool New York, and BLK Capital Management. Each initiative is designed to expand educational access within communities that are building pathways to college and career advancement.

Achievable’s platform combines expert-developed content with adaptive learning technology that personalizes study plans based on student performance. As learners progress, the system reinforces weak areas, tracks mastery across tested concepts, and provides clear visibility into readiness—helping students prepare efficiently and confidently for exam day.

Texas Home Educators serves homeschool families across Texas by providing resources, advocacy, and community support. The organization’s partnership with Achievable reflects a shared commitment to empowering families with practical tools that improve educational outcomes.

Families interested in accessing the discounted ACT, SAT, and CLT prep courses can learn more directly through Texas Home Educators’ member communications.

About Achievable

Achievable is a technology-driven test preparation company dedicated to helping students pass high-stakes exams through adaptive learning, expert-built content, and personalized study plans. Through its Achievable For All program, the company partners with mission-driven organizations to expand access to high-quality prep resources and help level the playing field in education.

