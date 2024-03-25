PRINC FILMS releases the new international thriller feature film, "An Egypt Affair"

Scene from "An Egypt Affair" In an Egyptian temple, Safiya draws Dylan close for a stolen kiss The suspense-thriller begins at the base of the Pyramids of Giza

Award-winning director Marlin Darrah's new suspense-thriller film, "An Egypt Affair" showcases Egyptian locations and a cast that includes Yolanthe Cabau.

It's expertly filmed, mysterious, steamy, romantic, and dangerous – "An Egypt Affair" is a love story that dares to fiercely examine the effects of the absence of love, too.” — Jeremy Gladstone, IndyRed

PRINC FILMS announces the acquisitionof An Egypt Affair, the suspenseful feature film shot on location along the Nile River in Egypt. From prolific National Geographic documentarian Marlin Darrah comes this unique thriller nested in the timeless allure of the ancient temples and exotic locations along the Nile. The film stars the award-winning Spanish-Dutch actress, Yolanthe Cabau – well-known to audiences in Europe. Incorporating touches of Darrah's stunning documentary style cinematography – which showcases Egypt's grand and ancient temples, markets and desert - this film has resonated internationally and propelled the film to win awards at film festivals around the world.

Darrah produced and directed. Script is by Eric Weinstock and Will Patching. Executive producers include Paige Baker, Nick Dreselly Thomas, Lin Zuo, Robert Johnson, Robert Nadell DVM, Kellie Nadell and Mona Pittenger.

An Egypt Affair was shot entirely on location in Egypt aboard an enchanting and traditional "dahabiya" sailboat that served as the filmmaker's "floating stage." Synopsis: What would you do for love? A rejected husband. A beautiful stranger in peril. A dangerous liaison. For two couples enjoying a spectacular Egyptian adventure, treachery and deception cruise the Nile along with them.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7uHREYTE-8

The film stars Yolanthe Cabau (Pain & Gain ), Jarred Harper (American Housewife), Nick Dreselly Thomas (Amazon Queen), Massi Furlan (Jumanji: The Next Level), Alfonso DiLuca (Jane the Virgin), Stacey Marie Williams (The Weekend Thief) and Lesley Grant (Paradise Hills)

Director Marlin DarrahMarlin is perhaps the world’s most traveled filmmaker. Marlin’s 45 years of award-winning production experience have taken him to more than 140 countries worldwide, yielding more than 90 documentary, travel-adventure films and movies, to date.

He’s co-written, produced and directed three dramatic feature films - “Monsoon Wife,” “Amazon Queen” and “An Egypt Affair.” Together these movies have won more than 120 film festival awards and an additional 70 nominations, in dozens of countries. His dozens of documentaries and movies can be seen on various streaming platforms and channels. His films have earned more than $5 million in worldwide sales, and have enjoyed millions of streaming views on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Vudu, Hulu, YouTubeTV, Movie Central, TubiTV, and others.

Igor Prince, CEO and President of Princ Films says, "The allure and mysticism of the great and historic Egyptian temples, in contrast to the stunning desert and local exotic market scenes, serve as an amazing backdrop in our new release, An Egypt Affair. Hold on to your seats because audiences are in for a suspenseful and adventurous ride down the Nile River."

About Princ Films. Princ Films is a leading independent sales company specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of more than 200 feature films from some of the most prolific and award-winning independent film producers in the world. Led by Igor Princ, President/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Princ Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. Princfilms.com

