Miracle Messages Announces Mary Carl as New Executive Director
Miracle Messages Founder and CEO, Kevin F. Adler Will Continue to Serve the Organization as Chairman of the Board and Founder-in-Residence
Leading Miracle Messages has been the greatest joy of my professional life. I believe in the importance of our work even more today than when I started this journey ten years ago.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Messages, a nonprofit dedicated to serving unhoused individuals by helping them to rebuild their social support systems and gain financial security, today announced Mary Carl as the new Executive Director of the rapidly-growing organization. Miracle Messages’ founder and CEO, Kevin F. Adler, will continue to serve the organization as Chairman of the Board and Founder-in-Residence.
Adler, a visionary leader, award-winning social entrepreneur, renowned author, speaker and passionate advocate for the unhoused community, founded Miracle Messages in 2014. Over the past ten years, under Adler’s leadership as founder, CEO and Chairman, Miracle Messages has grown and expanded significantly. Its flagship program has reconnected nearly 1,000 unhoused individuals with their families and support networks. In 2020, Miracle Messages launched its second program, Miracle Friends, a phone buddy program that has paired more than 300 unhoused people with volunteers for weekly calls and texts. In 2023, the organization introduced Miracle Money, the first basic income program in the U.S. for people experiencing homelessness. This groundbreaking $2.1 million basic income pilot was launched in conjunction with USC and funded in part by Google.org, Based on the success of these programs, Miracle Messages has garnered significant growth in donor support to grow and expand its services.
As the new Executive Director of the organization, Mary Carl will bring nearly twenty years of experience in nonprofit leadership to Miracle Messages. Carl was most recently Executive Director of Health Leads, where she has served since 2013. She also spent eight years as Director of Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (BOSS), a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless, poor, and disabled people achieve health and self-sufficiency while fighting against the root causes of poverty and homelessness. Carl holds a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master's degree in the Health Care Delivery Science program from Dartmouth College.
"I am deeply honored to join the remarkable team at Miracle Messages and work alongside a team of dedicated individuals committed to making a positive difference in the lives of unhoused individuals and their families. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Kevin and collaborating with our board of directors, partners, and supporters to amplify our impact and expand our reach," said Carl.
"Leading Miracle Messages has been the greatest joy of my professional life. I believe in the importance of our work even more today than when I started this journey ten years ago. It has been an incredible experience building Miracle Messages and witnessing the transformative power of reconnecting individuals with their families and communities. I am excited about the next chapter and look forward to continuing to serve the organization, collaborating with our board, team, and community partners to support Miracle Messages’ continued growth and evolution."
“After an extensive nationwide search, we are extremely pleased to welcome Mary Carl as our new Executive Director,” said Jennifer McClure, Miracle Messages board member. “Mary brings a wealth of valuable experience in nonprofit management, strategic planning, and community engagement. We are confident in Mary’s ability to lead Miracle Messages into the future. The Board of Directors extends its heartfelt appreciation to Kevin Adler for his visionary leadership and tireless dedication to the organization's mission. We look forward to having him continue to lead our board as Chairman and contribute to the organization as Founder-in-Residence.”
About Miracle Messages
Miracle Messages is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that helps people experiencing homelessness rebuild their social support systems and financial security, primarily through family reunifications, a phone buddy program, Miracle Friends, and Miracle Money, a basic income program. Miracle Messages is on a mission to end relational poverty on the streets and, in the process, inspire people everywhere to embrace their unhoused neighbors not as problems to be solved, but as people to be loved. https://www.miraclemessages.org/
