From Page to Hollywood Big Screen: “Lexi Wants” by Dolores C. Bouciegues
The much-anticipated Hollywood movie adaptation of “Lexi Wants” by Dolores C. Bouciegues is now in the works.
Then she said, ‘I want to go buy a hamster and I PROMISE to take care of it!’”CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARPress is excited to announce that the Hollywood movie preparation for “Lexi Wants” is currently ongoing. Grab a copy today before it hits the big screen and enjoy reading this book together with your family. This book is available and distributed worldwide.
— excerpt from the book
Author Dolores C. Bouciegues is a native of California, where she still resides today with her supportive 35-year-old husband. She has been working in the field of education for more than 25 years and has earned her Masters Degree in Education as well.
Visit the author’s website at https://doloresbouciegues.com/.
“Lexi Wants” by Dolores C. Bouciegues presents the story of six-year-old Lexi, who, despite already having a pet dog and two fish, is very much hoping to add a hamster to the family. Despite her most creative efforts to convince her parents, the day of her birthday arrived without bringing a hamster. She soon learns, however, that saving money can help her get what she wants.
A touching journey full of humor, tenacity, and familial love is portrayed in "Lexi Wants." Although it focuses on the adorable main character Lexi and her unshakable desire to own a pet hamster, there are chances for more in-depth character growth, emotional resonance, and visual storytelling.
The book has the ability to resonate deeply with viewers of all ages by delving into the intricacies of family dynamics, examining more complicated emotional themes, strengthening the pacing, improving visual plot elements, establishing interesting conflicts, and advocating for diversity and inclusion.
"Lexi Wants" is more than simply the story of a little girl and her pet; it's a celebration of the transformational power of perseverance, the strength of family ties, and the power of dreams. Audiences of all ages are reminded of the beauty of welcoming life's adventures with an open heart and strong resolve, as well as the delight that comes from pursuing one's aspirations, through Lexi's journey.
Overall, it has the ingredients of a great family movie that celebrates the joy that comes from following one's aspirations, the value of familial ties, and the delights of perseverance. As such, it has the potential to be a touching and captivating family movie.
Purchase a copy of “Lexi Wants” by Dolores C. Bouciegues through these links:
•Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Lexi-Wants-Paperback/5301349995
•Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/lexi-wants-dolores-c-bouciegues/1122972752?ean=9798893300680
•Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Lexi-Wants-Dolores-C-Bouciegues/dp/B0CTK3T3DH/ref=monarch_sidesheet
•ARPress Bookstore: https://authorreputationpress.com/bookstore/lexi-wants/
ARPress is a leading publishing company located in Canton, Massachusetts. ARPress is committed to transforming an author’s imagination into pages and helping them carve out a name for themselves in the literary world.
ARPress LLC
ARPress
+1 888-821-0229
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok