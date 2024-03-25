House Resolution 327 Printer's Number 2633
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - A Resolution recognizing March 8, 2024, as "International Women's Day" in Pennsylvania with respect for women's rich and diverse accomplishments and aspirations.
