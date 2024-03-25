HIP Video Promo Presents: Duprai Marcel drops brand new music video "My Baby"

Duprai Marcel is back with an all-new, moving single "My Baby"

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having years of experience in a field will only make someone a well-rounded, professional career. For Duprai Marcel, he was engulfed in music since he was a young child. Spending time listening to his mother control the sounds of a choir to hours appreciating R&B tunes on his cassette gave him all he needed to create his own sound. Like a high-class chef, he took the ingredients he was given and what he knew, but added his twist, which resulted in a steaming pot of his delicious, soulful voice and lyrics in his newest hit “My Baby.” Take a step back in time in his way of giving back to the genres and community that shaped who he was.

In “My Baby,” Duprai is longing for a loving connection that pays him back in all that he does. With a simple guitar riff, piano, and some hand-produced percussion, Duprai can tell a multi-layered story with just a few elements. His small instrumental and vocal group produces so much power, allowing the listener to feel every morsel of the emotions he is feeling. He tires himself to make sure his relationship stays afloat, but often his partner makes him feel like it is sinking. He is so in love with her, that all he could ever dream of is being treated the way he treats her. He questions his commitment, but the mystery of his baby is what makes him want even more. Although he experiences pain and sadness, he cries for her in this deep tone of voice.

The “My Baby” video is crafted as a black and white, 2D, film noir illustration following the murder of a young woman. Duprai is set as a detective trying to piece together the accusations and suspects in this thrilling story led by his song. A beautiful woman is shown as the lead singer of the “Kit Katt Club” having multiple love interests including a mayor and a mobster. Sharing intimate moments with both men through dances and drinks, the woman is mysteriously killed, with Duprai having to discover the killer through evidence. To spoil the ending would be sinful, so it is a must to watch this video to see the unthinkable twist as to who the killer is.

