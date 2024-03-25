Judge orders California to accommodate blind and deaf inmates in parole hearings

U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken of Oakland, who has presided over the case since it was filed in 1994, said Wednesday that major changes were needed because of the state’s long-standing “failure to adopt policies and procedures to ensure that (prisoners) with hearing and vision disabilities receive the reasonable accommodations they need” to prepare for parole hearings, take part in the hearings and appeal unfavorable decisions “to the same extent as non-disabled prisoners.”