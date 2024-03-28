Flottweg Features Separation Solutions for Pharmaceutical Industry at INTERPHEX

Flottweg decanters, Sedicanter®, separators and nozzle separators can be used to efficiently separate a wide variety of fermentation products from a biomass.

Flottweg will demonstrate technology used for hygienic separation for pharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology applications at Booth #1342.

Our centrifuges are characterized by the highest hygienic standards, flexibility, and "Made in Germany" product quality.” — Lee Betkowski

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an almost infinite variety of processes, products, and methods in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. The goal of manufacturers is to produce a high-quality material while minimizing losses during the production process.

Discover how Flottweg Separation Technology is used to separate the recyclable material from the biomass by visiting Booth #1342 at the 2024 INTERPHEX Conference at the Javits Center in New York, NY April 16-18.

“Our decanters and separators are high-quality machines with numerous functions and automatic processes; they contribute to a high yield and consistently high product quality,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Lee Betkowski.

“Flottweg has decades of experience creating separation solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Our centrifuges are characterized by the highest hygienic standards, flexibility, and "Made in Germany" product quality. Thanks to our worldwide service network, we can guarantee maximum availability of our machines for the continuous production of your products.”

In industrial biotechnology, fermentation processes are a key process step. Flottweg decanters, Sedicanter®, separators and nozzle separators can be used to efficiently separate a wide variety of fermentation products from a biomass.

INTERPHEX is the leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology event that fuses industry innovation with expert-led conference. It’s where the newest ideas are shared, technology is unveiled, and the power of science though commercialization comes to life. No matter where you are in the pharmaceutical development lifecycle, INTERPHEX delivers relevant solutions to drive growth and fuel scalability for your business.