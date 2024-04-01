Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,830 in the last 365 days.

Nashville Hot Chicken Tempe Spices Up Arizona with a Brand New NHC Location

Nashville Hot chicken tempe

hot chicken platter 2

nashville style shrimp sandwich

Experience the Heat: Nashville Hot Chicken's Newest Location Ignites Tempe with Spicy Flavors and Community Spirit

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Nashville Hot Chicken Tempe, excitingly spicing up the city! Anticipate the grand opening of a brand new NHC location, the first in Tempe, a city known for its vibrant culinary scene. The hot chicken powerhouse Nashville Hot Chicken (NHC) is pleased to announce the addition of its 16th brick-and-mortar location at 1628 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282. The doors officially swing open on April 6, 2024, at 11:00 am, heralding a heated start to the spring season.

NHC invites Tempe residents and visitors alike to extend a welcoming hand to the franchise operators at the helm of this spicy venture, the Naylor Family, and Mr. Serge Angounou. As recent inductees into the thriving NHC family, they are poised to embark on this thrilling endeavor, sharing the Tempe community's culinary passion.

Hot Chicken Tempe is focused on offering a unique experience, crafting a world immersed in flavor where the heat meets heartfelt commitment with every served dish. The opening of this new location reflects the chains dedication to proliferating the joy of hot Nashville chicken far beyond its origins.

The grand opening set for April 6, 2024, is expected to be an event to remember, typical of previous NHC traditions. The festivities will feature a promotional offer of a free sandwich accompanying every order. Tempe residents will surely find the occasion enticing and one not to miss.

NHC Tempe aims to extend beyond the confines of traditional food service, laying the foundation for a food-centric community. As an expanding national brand, NHC emphasizes unrelenting support for its franchise operators, ensuring that their passion for hot chicken is consistently reflected in each serving. The Naylor Family and Mr. Serge Angounou enthusiastically have the reins and are prepared to serve the community with Southern delicacies.

Anticipation is high in Tempe as the NHC neighborhood location gears up to offer a balanced mix of heat, taste, and Southern hospitality. Whether a habitual spicy food lover or embarking on new culinary adventures, NHC caters to every palate. Yet it's not just about the heat; a facet of Nashville experience is emulated with each dish. A host of new menu items unique to the Tempe location debuts featuring chicken & waffle combos, chicken wings, onion rings, and the premium waffle fries.

The Tempe community and NHC share the excitement and the ebullient mood towards the upcoming grand opening. Much appreciation is extended to the city of Tempe for support. The opportunity to share the distinctive flavors and the unique NHC ambiance with the community is indeed thrilling. Time to mark calendars for that spicy bite of Nashville Hot Chicken at NHC Tempe!

Event Details:

Grand Opening Date: April 06, 2024
Location: 1628 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Opening Hours: 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Special Offer: Free sandwich with any order during the grand opening

Tig M
Nashville Hot Chicken
+1 213-655-7377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Nashville Hot Chicken Tempe Spices Up Arizona with a Brand New NHC Location

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more