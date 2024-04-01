Nashville Hot Chicken Tempe Spices Up Arizona with a Brand New NHC Location
Experience the Heat: Nashville Hot Chicken's Newest Location Ignites Tempe with Spicy Flavors and Community SpiritTEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Nashville Hot Chicken Tempe, excitingly spicing up the city! Anticipate the grand opening of a brand new NHC location, the first in Tempe, a city known for its vibrant culinary scene. The hot chicken powerhouse Nashville Hot Chicken (NHC) is pleased to announce the addition of its 16th brick-and-mortar location at 1628 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282. The doors officially swing open on April 6, 2024, at 11:00 am, heralding a heated start to the spring season.
NHC invites Tempe residents and visitors alike to extend a welcoming hand to the franchise operators at the helm of this spicy venture, the Naylor Family, and Mr. Serge Angounou. As recent inductees into the thriving NHC family, they are poised to embark on this thrilling endeavor, sharing the Tempe community's culinary passion.
Hot Chicken Tempe is focused on offering a unique experience, crafting a world immersed in flavor where the heat meets heartfelt commitment with every served dish. The opening of this new location reflects the chains dedication to proliferating the joy of hot Nashville chicken far beyond its origins.
The grand opening set for April 6, 2024, is expected to be an event to remember, typical of previous NHC traditions. The festivities will feature a promotional offer of a free sandwich accompanying every order. Tempe residents will surely find the occasion enticing and one not to miss.
NHC Tempe aims to extend beyond the confines of traditional food service, laying the foundation for a food-centric community. As an expanding national brand, NHC emphasizes unrelenting support for its franchise operators, ensuring that their passion for hot chicken is consistently reflected in each serving. The Naylor Family and Mr. Serge Angounou enthusiastically have the reins and are prepared to serve the community with Southern delicacies.
Anticipation is high in Tempe as the NHC neighborhood location gears up to offer a balanced mix of heat, taste, and Southern hospitality. Whether a habitual spicy food lover or embarking on new culinary adventures, NHC caters to every palate. Yet it's not just about the heat; a facet of Nashville experience is emulated with each dish. A host of new menu items unique to the Tempe location debuts featuring chicken & waffle combos, chicken wings, onion rings, and the premium waffle fries.
The Tempe community and NHC share the excitement and the ebullient mood towards the upcoming grand opening. Much appreciation is extended to the city of Tempe for support. The opportunity to share the distinctive flavors and the unique NHC ambiance with the community is indeed thrilling. Time to mark calendars for that spicy bite of Nashville Hot Chicken at NHC Tempe!
Event Details:
Grand Opening Date: April 06, 2024
Location: 1628 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Opening Hours: 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Special Offer: Free sandwich with any order during the grand opening
