Flottweg Features Dewatering Technology at FWRC Orlando

Numerous centrifuges are used worldwide in a wide variety of wastewater treatment applications in sewage treatment plants.

Flottweg set to demonstrate (Booth #1002) optimum dewatering centrifuges that leads to considerable savings in hauling and disposal costs.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean water is becoming an increasingly valuable raw material, which is why the importance of municipal wastewater treatment continues to grow. In order to keep soil and water clean, sludges resulting from drinking water and wastewater treatment must be separated as efficiently as possible. For the dewatering and thickening of sewage sludge, industrial centrifuges are now considered the state of the art. They are cost-effective, energy-saving and efficient.

Flottweg has over 50 years of experience in dewatering and thickening of sewage sludge and will be showcasing its expertise in biosolids dewatering at Booth #1002 at the Florida Water Resources Conference (FWRC) in Orlando April 2-5, 2024.

“The treatment of wastewater produces biosolids,” explains Flottweg environmental manager John Yatcilla. “Decanter centrifuges are used to reduce the cost of hauling and disposal of the sludge produced. They increase the dry solids content and can also reduce the amount of polymer required.”

Florida Water Resources Conference, Inc. (“FWRC”) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, which provides an annual educational and technical, multi-day conference servicing individuals in the water and wastewater industry. This forum for presentations and discussions of cutting-edge technology development as well as practical case studies of applications of technology in water and wastewater utilities.

The conference is unique in that it brings together a broad range of professionals: engineers, scientists, operators, technicians, and management, of all water utilities. The FWRC also features one of the largest regional technical exhibitors in the nation with the participation of over 350 manufacturers and services providers.

FWRC is a joint conference of the Florida Section of the American Water Works Association, the Florida Water Environment Association, and the Florida Water and Pollution Control Operators Association.