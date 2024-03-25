4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet March 26

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, to discuss nominations and set the interview schedule for the district magistrate judge vacancy in Franklin County.



The vacancy was created by the March 1 retirement of District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.



The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.



Nominees

David Braun, Topeka, attorney, Braun Law

Joseph Falls, Ottawa, attorney, Falls Law Office LLC

Todd Rhodes, Ottawa, court services officer, 4th Judicial District Court

Public access



The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

The interview schedule will be announced when it's final.



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Franklin County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Brandon Jones and Colton Waymire, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.