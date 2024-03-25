Submit Release
4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet March 26

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, to discuss nominations and set the interview schedule for the district magistrate judge vacancy in Franklin County.
 
The vacancy was created by the March 1 retirement of District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball.
 
The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.
 
Nominees

  • David Braun, Topeka, attorney, Braun Law

  • Joseph Falls, Ottawa, attorney, Falls Law Office LLC

  • Todd Rhodes, Ottawa, court services officer, 4th Judicial District Court

Public access
 
The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

The interview schedule will be announced when it's final.
 
Accommodation
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
 
ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
 
District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.
 
Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

  • a resident of Franklin County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months. 

Term of office
 
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
 
Nominating commission
 
The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Brandon Jones and Colton Waymire, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.

