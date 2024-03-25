Single lane closure for work on Mākaha Bridge No. 3, extended through April 30

Main, News Posted on Mar 25, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update for continued work on the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and 3A.

There will be an extension of the 24-hour, single-lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) at Mākaha Bridge No. 3, (the bridge southeast of Kili Drive), through Tuesday, April 30. The extended closure is required for the completion of milling the old asphalt, raising the roadway and repaving of Farrington Highway, between Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A and its transitions. This is a 24-hour closure that includes weekends and holidays.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through the remaining open lane using alternating traffic control. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Access to Mākaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Mākua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure.

First responders have been notified and will be allowed access through the work zone during the closure period. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public.

Mākaha Bridge 3A was opened to two-way traffic on Friday, Jan. 12 and will remain open during this closure. The anticipated completion date of the overall project is May 2024.

For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha-bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

