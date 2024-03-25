Governor Katie Hobbs Signs Bill to Extend Douglas AMA Water Right Deadline, Appoints Groundwater Users Advisory Council

Continuing Governor Hobbs’ commitment to protecting Arizona’s water supplies, and pushing for rural groundwater reforms

Phoenix, AZ - Today Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2016, extending the deadline for water users in the newly created Douglas Active Management Area (AMA) to submit their grandfathered groundwater right applications to the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The Governor also announced her appointments to the Douglas AMA Groundwater Users Advisory Council.

These actions continue the Governor’s work of securing rural groundwater supplies, including her push for rural groundwater reform legislation (HB 2857), her administration’s reduction of fees in the Douglas AMA, and protecting water supplies in the Butler Valley groundwater basin.

“Since the day I took office I’ve made clear my commitment to supporting rural communities in managing their groundwater,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This legislation will give Douglas AMA water users more time to submit their water right applications to ADWR, and I’m confident that these local leaders who have volunteered to serve on the Groundwater Users Advisory Council will provide invaluable input as the water conservation programs are developed for the basin.”

Governor Hobbs has appointed the following local leaders to the Douglas AMA Groundwater Users Advisory Council:

Ron Bemis

Ron Bemis has managed his family’s third-generation ranch in the Sulphur Springs Valley for over 25 years. Mr. Bemis has extensive experience in natural resource management and conservation, having worked for over two decades at the USDA Forest Service, Soil Conservation Service, and Natural Resource Conservation Service. Mr. Bemis also serves on the Board of Supervisors for the Whitewater Draw Natural Resource Conservation District.

Aaron Cardona

Aaron Cardona is a third generation farmer who farms organic grains and vegetables at Arevalos Farm in McNeal, AZ. The farm, which was started by his grandfather Gilbert Arevalos in the 1950s, continues to operate with the support of 3 generations of the Arevalos family. Since 2013, Aaron has been rebuilding the infrastructure on the farm, converting to drip irrigation, and utilizing organic farming methods. Mr. Cardona founded the Sulphur Springs Valley Produce Cooperative, and serves as an Advisory Board Member to the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.

Joni Giacomino

Joni Giacomino has served as a science teacher for 38 years in Cochise County, where she was born and raised. For over 27 years she lived on her family’s 1898 homestead before moving into Bisbee. Ms. Giacomino has had to deepen her drinking water well by 100’ due to groundwater declines in the region, and hopes to serve as a member of the Douglas GUAC to build consensus around groundwater conditions and water management programs. Ms. Giacomino currently serves as a member of the Bisbee City Council.

Elise Moore

Elise Moore serves as the Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Douglas where she manages day-to-day operations of all city utilities and provides engineering response to emergency repair projects to keep infrastructure functioning. Ms. Moore also has extensive experience with flood control projects and water resource management from her time serving in various leadership roles in the Phoenix and Pinal AMAs in both the public and private sectors.

Jackie Watkins

Jackie Watkins is the sixth-generation of Arizona farmers and ranchers who have raised cattle and sheep in Southern Arizona since the 1800s. Ms. Watkins and her husband have been farming in Cochise County for over 30 years, growing pecans, alfalfa hay, and raising sheep, cattle, and pigs. Ms. Watkins serves as the Director of the Department of Engineering and Natural Resources for Cochise County, where her duties include overseeing the groundwater recharge projects the county has constructed along the San Pedro River in partnership with the Cochise Conservation and Recharge Network (CCRN). Ms. Watkins is also actively involved in the Western Pecan Growers Association, Whitewater Draw Natural Resource Conservation District, Arizona Association of Women in Water and Agriculture, Cochise County Farm & Livestock Bureau, and Arizona Farm Bureau.

The 1980 Groundwater Management Code established a five-member, Governor-appointed Groundwater Users Advisory Council for each initial and subsequent Active Management Area (AMA). Members are appointed to six year terms to represent groundwater users in their respective AMA. Each Council provides advice and recommendations to ADWR on the groundwater management programs and policies within the AMA.

For more information on the Douglas AMA: https://www.azwater.gov/ama/douglas-ama