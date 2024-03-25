Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard in Europe

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today announced it is implementing a €60 per ton, £50 for UK market, price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) sold in Europe effective for deliveries after 15th April 2024.



“This price adjustment has become necessary to offset the higher input cost caused by general inflation and the current challenging economic climate,” said Nikolaj Thybo, Vice President Sales & Marketing Paper Europe. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take all action needed to support our customer base here in Europe.”

Contact Information:

Lisa Weeks

Vice President of Investor Relations & Communications

lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

843-383-7524

About Sonoco

With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, the Company has approximately 23,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products and a better world for our customers, employees, and communities. Sonoco was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at sonoco.com.