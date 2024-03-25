Viral App "NGL" Hits 200 Million User Milestone
NGL, the popular social media app that allows users to send anonymous messages to their friends, has reached a major milestone – 200 million users.VENICE BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its launch, NGL has become a favorite platform for people around the world to connect with their friends and loved ones in a unique and entertaining way. The app's simple interface and innovative features have made it a go-to choice for those looking to share their thoughts and feelings without any judgment or fear of rejection. And now, the platform has hit a new milestone of 200 million users.
"We are thrilled to announce that NGL has reached 200 million users," said Ebhan King of NGL. "This is a testament to the power of our platform and the love and support of our users. We are committed to continuing to innovate and bring new features to NGL that will make it even more fun and engaging for our users."
NGL's growth has been fueled by its viral popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where users have been sharing their anonymous messages and reactions with their followers. The app's user base has been growing rapidly, with millions of new users joining every month.
As NGL looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and vibrant online community where users can connect, collaborate, and create lasting memories. Recently, the app launched a game in partnership with mental health initiative Brain Awareness Week in order to raise awareness of mental health amongst users. With exciting updates and features on the horizon, NGL is poised to redefine the digital landscape and empower users to share their stories like never before.
About NGL:
NGL is a fresh take on anonymity; the app provides a safe space for users to be their authentic selves, without the unrealistic expectations of traditional social media. NGL launched on November 7th, 2021, hailed from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California. NGL’s founders saw the state of social media and its detachment from reality, and they wanted to make a change… so they did! NGL first went #1 on the App Store in the summer of 2022, and since then, it’s helped more than 200 million users to be their authentic selves online.
