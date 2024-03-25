Arizona Theatre Matters (ATM) presents Tovah Feldshuh in "Lockdown 2020"
I wanted to make a film that captures the tenacity of familial bonds and the humor that makes them bearable.”GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hilarious Look at Pandemic Life
— Dylan Brody
The play follows Lindsay Grunman (played by Kate Orsini), a successful television creator forced to navigate the challenges of working from home during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. Confined with her eccentric family – her father Paul (Alan Brody), neurotic brother Daniel (Dylan Brody), and his flamboyant agent (Bonnie Hunt) – Lindsay's life takes a hilarious turn. The play culminates with a powerful performance by Tovah Feldshuh as Lindsay's mother.
Shot Entirely on Zoom
"Lockdown 2020" offers an unique perspective, filmed entirely on Zoom during the actual lockdown. Dylan Brody not only directed and edited the film but also co-produced it with Bonnie Hunt. Kate Orsini further enriched the play by contributing to the dialogue.
Award-Winning Production
"Lockdown 2020" has swept the festival circuit, garnering numerous awards, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Actress (for all three female leads), Best Experimental Feature, and Best LGBTQ Narrative.
Don't miss this heartwarming and hilarious look at life during a global pandemic!
Performance Details:
PAY WHAT YOU WILL
Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
Time: 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM MST
Location: Online
Tickets and Information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/after-the-plague-arizona-theatre-matters-presents-lockdown-2020-tickets-857341480447?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl
About Arizona Theatre Matters
Arizona Theatre Matters is a 501(c)3 nonprofit company that blazes trails of exceptional, universally accessible stories that weave connections and understanding across multidimensional populations. Through vibrant narratives, we stimulate meaningful engagement with artists and audiences, sparking empathy, challenging perspectives, and celebrating the kaleidoscope of human experiences. We are storytellers, bridge builders, and champions of voices, weaving shared space where empathy thrives and humanity shines.
For more information about ATM: arizonatheatrematters.org
