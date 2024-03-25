UFCW Local 864 Statement Regarding PEI Sick-Day Legislation

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW Local 864 is glad to hear that the provincial government will be granting workers across Prince Edward Island three paid sick-days as of October 1st, 2024. However, the union is disappointed that this benefit will not be extended to unionized workers.



Paid sick-days are a crucial protection for workers’ health and safety. They allow workers to rest and recover from illnesses without having to worry about lost wages. Without paid sick-days, workers must suffer through their symptoms to make ends meet. Going to work sick spreads sickness to their coworkers, causing further suffering while also disrupting service and production. Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, paid sick days are necessary for every worker everywhere.

To allow three paid sick-days to all workers except those who are unionized is unnecessary union-busting. “Unions have been fighting for paid sick-days in every workplace for as long as they’ve existed,” said Craig Walsh, UFCW Canada’s Atlantic Regional Director. “By leaving unionized workplaces out of this legislation, the provincial government is essentially punishing workers who have organized to have a democratic voice in their workplace. We’re working with the PEI Federation of Labour to get the legislation improved to provide at least 3 paid sick-days, if not more, to all workers.”

UFCW Local 864 is a private-sector labour union representing workers at Cavendish Farms, Atlantic Beef, UPEI, ADL, Beach Point Processing, and O’Leary Co-op. Local 864, along with Locals 1252 and 1288P, makes up the UFCW Eastern Provinces Council which represents over 5,000 workers across Atlantic Canada.

