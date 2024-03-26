Chapman University's Leatherby Center Partners with Amazon for the Panther Cage Match: A Premier Pitch Competition
The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is a part of the Argyros College of Business and Economics, at Chapman University
Join the Leatherby Center on April 12 for an Exclusive Event Featuring Insights from Amazon’s Colleen Schwab on Fostering a Culture of Innovation
I'm excited to share how Amazon cultivates a culture of innovation that encourages bold ideas and relentless customer focus.”ORANGE, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University is thrilled to invite innovative minds to the Panther Cage Match, a dynamic pitch competition set to take place on April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers Chapman students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community entrepreneurs the extraordinary chance to pitch their startups, products, services, or ideas to a panel of expert judges for a chance to win cash prizes and gain invaluable feedback.
— Colleen Schwab, Global Digital Innovation Lead at Amazon Web Services
The Panther Cage Match is designed to mimic the high-stakes environment of popular pitch shows, providing participants with a real-world platform to showcase their ventures. Finalists selected through a rigorous application process will present their pitches in front of distinguished judges, including seasoned entrepreneurs and investors, who will evaluate each presentation based on innovation, viability, and impact.
Highlighting the event, Colleen Schwab, Global Digital Innovation Lead in the Cloud Innovation Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS), will kick off the event with an insightful talk on Amazon’s Culture of Innovation at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn about the principles driving Amazon's success and how these strategies can be applied to their own entrepreneurial endeavors.
"Amazon's journey from a simple online bookstore to a global powerhouse is a testament to the power of innovation and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," said Colleen Schwab. "I'm excited to share how Amazon cultivates a culture of innovation that encourages bold ideas and relentless customer focus."
Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics, emphasized the importance of such events in fostering a spirit of innovation in the community. "The Panther Cage Match is more than a competition, it's a celebration of innovation and a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit that thrives at Chapman University. We are proud to provide a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can shine, learn, and grow."
Don't miss this opportunity to witness the future of entrepreneurship, gain insights from industry leaders, and network with fellow innovators. Mark your calendars for April 12 and join us for a day of competition, inspiration, and discovery.
Event Details:
Panther Cage Match Pitch Competition
Date: April 12
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Location: Chapman University, Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
For more information and to submit your application for the Panther Cage Match, please visit Chapman University's Leatherby Center website.
About Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.
Learn More: https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.
email us here
Director's Vision Presentation