Governor Honors Vietnam Veterans on Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida
March 25, 2024
TALLAHASSEE – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the annual Vietnam War Veterans Day in Florida proclamation, honoring the Sunshine State’s more than 462,000 Vietnam Veterans. We honor all Vietnam Veterans and their families and recognize the enormous contributions they continue to make to our state.
