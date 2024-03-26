Bending Grid presents: "Parallax" Sci-Fi Vocal-Synthwave Double Album

Album Artwork for Bending Grid's PARALLAX album Bending Grid This project was funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts. This project was also funded in part by a generous award from the John and Susan Bennett Memorial Arts Fund of The Coas

20 tracks, 10 featured artists, 4 additional collaborators, and lyrical storytelling as a science fiction odyssey

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bending Grid, an electronic music artist, is preparing to release his upcoming double album, "Parallax," on May 3rd, 2024. This ambitious project merges futuristic narratives with captivating melodies, offering listeners a diverse and immersive experience inspired by iconic 1980s sci-fi films and lesser-known B-movie cult classics.

"Parallax" features 20 tracks, each telling a unique story or exploring a topic within the framework of science fiction. The album blends retro-futuristic aesthetics with modern electronic sounds, creating a vibe that's simultaneously nostalgic and innovative.

Among the collaborators on "Parallax" are 10 featured artists who have contributed their talents:

Jolie: Featuring in five original tracks and one cover song.

Teya Flow: Featuring in one original song and one cover.

The Safety Word: Featuring in two original tracks.

Roxi Drive: Featuring in one cover.

Berzan Önen: Featuring in two original tracks.

By Forever: Featuring in one original song.

Lucy Dreams: Featuring in one original track.

Violet Fears: Featuring in one original track.

Kero: Featuring in one original song.

Gulsah Brett: Featuring in two original songs.

Bending Grid collaborated with additional individuals to help bring "Parallax" to life:

Andrew O’Halloran: Co-writing lyrics for six songs.

Zefear: Serving as a mixing engineer for 2 songs and contributing a guitar solo in “Hypersleep”.

Kaarin Zoe Lee: Providing dynamic narration on the original song “In Love With An Android”.

Outshift: Mastering all 20 tracks.

"Parallax" spans the spectrum of human emotions and explores the boundaries of the synthwave genre.

Tyler Lyle, frontman of the band “The Midnight”, praises one of the songs within the album, stating, “I think this sounds awesome. You guys have done a great job. Thank you so much for sharing and congratulations on a beautiful release.”

"Parallax" is set to release on May 3rd, 2024, and will be available on various music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

For more information about Bending Grid and "Parallax," please visit www.bendinggrid.com or follow Bending Grid on social media.

This project is funded in part by the South Carolina Arts Commission which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts. This project is also funded in part by a generous award from the John and Susan Bennett Memorial Arts Fund of The Coastal Community Foundation of South Carolina.

